Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Thomas. View Sign

WYOMING - After a valiant fight with Father Time, David Thomas finally called it quits, on March 23, 2019, as the Old Clock triumphed once again. Born Oct. 6, 1921, at his family home in Portland, Maine, he was the sixth child of seven, of Elias Thomas Jr. and Dorothea Brayton Perkins.Raised with privilege in a very well-to-do family, Dave never let the perquisites of this lifestyle turn his head.His youth was spent in Portland and Fryeburg, Maine, where the family had a farm in the summers. Dave loved animals and spent much of his time with horses. Following the attainment of a degree in animal husbandry at the University of Maine, and after his completion of service in the U.S. Marine Corps in World War II, Dave headed west and never looked back.He worked in construction and ranching in Thermopolis, and Jackson, Wyo., and along the way accumulated a wife, and two children. Dave was hired on by the Wyoming Game & Fish Commission as a game warden. Most of Dave's career was spent in Big Piney. He was known (and to some, feared) far and wide for his attention to the laws of the State of Wyoming, with regards to licensing for fishing and wildlife hunting. He once caught his wife, Betty, fishing. Fortunately, she had a license because he did check. He was on the job seven days a week and loved the game animals in Sublette and Teton Counties; as well as wherever he was in Wyoming! Following his stint in Big Piney, he was transferred to Jackson and reluctantly retired in 1978.He and Betty built a log home in Bondurant, where they moved in 1979 and stayed until 2004. Between 1979 and 2004, Dave worked for the forest service in Jackson and when the winters proved to be too severe, they headed south where he worked on a guest ranch (Los Caballeros) in Wickenburg, Ariz. He worked as a wrangler and builder until he retired for the third time and moved to Buffalo, Wyo.Dave was preceded in death by both parents; and six siblings (Beatrice Cobb, Elias, Rosamond







WYOMING - After a valiant fight with Father Time, David Thomas finally called it quits, on March 23, 2019, as the Old Clock triumphed once again. Born Oct. 6, 1921, at his family home in Portland, Maine, he was the sixth child of seven, of Elias Thomas Jr. and Dorothea Brayton Perkins.Raised with privilege in a very well-to-do family, Dave never let the perquisites of this lifestyle turn his head.His youth was spent in Portland and Fryeburg, Maine, where the family had a farm in the summers. Dave loved animals and spent much of his time with horses. Following the attainment of a degree in animal husbandry at the University of Maine, and after his completion of service in the U.S. Marine Corps in World War II, Dave headed west and never looked back.He worked in construction and ranching in Thermopolis, and Jackson, Wyo., and along the way accumulated a wife, and two children. Dave was hired on by the Wyoming Game & Fish Commission as a game warden. Most of Dave's career was spent in Big Piney. He was known (and to some, feared) far and wide for his attention to the laws of the State of Wyoming, with regards to licensing for fishing and wildlife hunting. He once caught his wife, Betty, fishing. Fortunately, she had a license because he did check. He was on the job seven days a week and loved the game animals in Sublette and Teton Counties; as well as wherever he was in Wyoming! Following his stint in Big Piney, he was transferred to Jackson and reluctantly retired in 1978.He and Betty built a log home in Bondurant, where they moved in 1979 and stayed until 2004. Between 1979 and 2004, Dave worked for the forest service in Jackson and when the winters proved to be too severe, they headed south where he worked on a guest ranch (Los Caballeros) in Wickenburg, Ariz. He worked as a wrangler and builder until he retired for the third time and moved to Buffalo, Wyo.Dave was preceded in death by both parents; and six siblings (Beatrice Cobb, Elias, Rosamond Smith , Ann Willson, Dorothea Christy, and Julia Young). He is survived by his wife, famed wildlife artist, B. R. Thomas; his son, a famed bronze sculptor, D. Michael Thomas (Peggy) of Buffalo, Wyo., and daughter, Sandra Neal (Ronald) of Great Falls, Mont., a famous mother of four beautiful daughters. He is also survived by six grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren all of whom live in Montana or Wyoming, and never want to leave the west either!Dave lived a life of integrity, constancy and hard work; he never missed the east coast, but loved his chosen state of Wyoming along with her harsh landscape, changing weather and varied wildlife.Services will be held at a later date.He made his mark He left his genesIn women of beauty And men of means.And the Old West bounty Met his Wyoming dreams.As he fed the elk,Watched over the moose The pheasant, the fish~He eventually won Conservancy's battle~When there were those So-claiming the gameBelonged to them - Their very own chattel.The bear, the deer, The big horned sheep…The antelope, the grouse…Were all in his keep!The fish and wildlife Became ours to share Because of his constant, Vigilant care.There may be some who think the lessOf those who go to the wall for others out west.But in the end we all should blessThose who put earth's creatures first.Men of heart become a part of the legends of the West. And through it all, In deeds large and small, David was among the bestOnline condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com .Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com