Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FREEPORT - David T. Bernstein, 71, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick with his family by his side. Born on Oct. 30, 1947 in Providence, R.I., David was the son of Tobis Bernstein and Lucy (Perraglia) Bernstein.



As a child, David was drawn to the outdoors. He spent hours in Goddard Park which was behind his family home and later moved to Warwick, R.I. enjoying the water and woods. He graduated from Veterans Memorial High School in 1965, the University of Rhode Island majoring in chemistry in 1970, and the University of New Hampshire with a master's (1975) and a PhD (1979) in organic chemistry. Many of his relationships from UNH lasted his lifetime.



During his 30 plus year teaching career, David was employed at St. Joseph's College in Standish; the University of New England; and Southern Maine Community College. In addition, David was a certified energy auditor, co-owned a solar design construction company in the 80"s; owned a consulting company, Independent Environmental Technology, where he consulted in Costa Rica for a macadamia nut farm and shrimp aquaculture farms; designed the Saco River Salmon Club Hatchery in Bar Mills; continued his spider surfactant research at UNH, and finally designing his own energy efficient, handicap accessible home. In 2018 he obtained a patent.



On August 4, 1987, David married Dory E. Holmes who he met while teaching at UNE. Together they made great partners enjoying back road trips, picnics, travel, hiking, and gardening. In 1997 David and Dory adopted their beloved daughter Zoe Zhou Lei Bernstein in Wuhan, China. Becoming a father was David's greatest joy. His pride in Zoe was immense. Family was one of David's core values. He took great pride in his grandparents' immigrant stories and his own parents' hard work and family commitment. David cherished holidays and family gatherings.



He took great pride to being the "big" brother to his sister, Susan (Bernstein) Kufta who resides in Guilford, Conn. In addition, he leaves his nephew Andrew Kufta of Middletown, Conn.; his brother and sister- in-law Tom and Ike Holmes of Columbus, Ohio; his nephew, his wife, and their son, TJ, Kristina, and Thomas Holmes of Suwanee, Ga.; and his niece Rose Holmes of Siem Reap, Cambodia.



David had the genetic disease, Fascio-Scapular-Humeral Muscular Dystrophy. The FSH started to present in David's late teens and slowly progressed eventually robbing him of his ability to walk and weakening his arms and hands. Using physics and engineering, David adapted his environment to live a very productive life. David believed in listening to one's body and providing it with the proper nutrition, rest, and creativity to help it thrive.



David and his family would like to extend its appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Marcus Deck of Martin's Point Health Care for years of consultation. They also want to thank the Freeport Rescue Unit for the care, professionalism, and kindness during times of need.



There will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held in the late spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Ln., Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. 846-4011.



In lieu of plants or flowers, please consider giving to David's passions:



Good Shepherd



Food Bank of Maine



3121 Hotel Rd.



Auburn, ME 04210-8398 or:







PO Box 8058



Little Rock, AR 72203-8058







FREEPORT - David T. Bernstein, 71, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick with his family by his side. Born on Oct. 30, 1947 in Providence, R.I., David was the son of Tobis Bernstein and Lucy (Perraglia) Bernstein.As a child, David was drawn to the outdoors. He spent hours in Goddard Park which was behind his family home and later moved to Warwick, R.I. enjoying the water and woods. He graduated from Veterans Memorial High School in 1965, the University of Rhode Island majoring in chemistry in 1970, and the University of New Hampshire with a master's (1975) and a PhD (1979) in organic chemistry. Many of his relationships from UNH lasted his lifetime.During his 30 plus year teaching career, David was employed at St. Joseph's College in Standish; the University of New England; and Southern Maine Community College. In addition, David was a certified energy auditor, co-owned a solar design construction company in the 80"s; owned a consulting company, Independent Environmental Technology, where he consulted in Costa Rica for a macadamia nut farm and shrimp aquaculture farms; designed the Saco River Salmon Club Hatchery in Bar Mills; continued his spider surfactant research at UNH, and finally designing his own energy efficient, handicap accessible home. In 2018 he obtained a patent.On August 4, 1987, David married Dory E. Holmes who he met while teaching at UNE. Together they made great partners enjoying back road trips, picnics, travel, hiking, and gardening. In 1997 David and Dory adopted their beloved daughter Zoe Zhou Lei Bernstein in Wuhan, China. Becoming a father was David's greatest joy. His pride in Zoe was immense. Family was one of David's core values. He took great pride in his grandparents' immigrant stories and his own parents' hard work and family commitment. David cherished holidays and family gatherings.He took great pride to being the "big" brother to his sister, Susan (Bernstein) Kufta who resides in Guilford, Conn. In addition, he leaves his nephew Andrew Kufta of Middletown, Conn.; his brother and sister- in-law Tom and Ike Holmes of Columbus, Ohio; his nephew, his wife, and their son, TJ, Kristina, and Thomas Holmes of Suwanee, Ga.; and his niece Rose Holmes of Siem Reap, Cambodia.David had the genetic disease, Fascio-Scapular-Humeral Muscular Dystrophy. The FSH started to present in David's late teens and slowly progressed eventually robbing him of his ability to walk and weakening his arms and hands. Using physics and engineering, David adapted his environment to live a very productive life. David believed in listening to one's body and providing it with the proper nutrition, rest, and creativity to help it thrive.David and his family would like to extend its appreciation and gratitude to Dr. Marcus Deck of Martin's Point Health Care for years of consultation. They also want to thank the Freeport Rescue Unit for the care, professionalism, and kindness during times of need.There will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held in the late spring. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Ln., Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. 846-4011.In lieu of plants or flowers, please consider giving to David's passions:Good ShepherdFood Bank of Maine3121 Hotel Rd.Auburn, ME 04210-8398 or:PO Box 8058Little Rock, AR 72203-8058 Funeral Home Lindquist Funeral Home

1 Mayberry Ln

Yarmouth , ME 04096

(207) 846-4011 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Lindquist Funeral Home Yarmouth , ME (207) 846-4011 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.