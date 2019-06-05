BUXTON - David Scott Dixon, 73, passed away on June 3, 2019, in Scarborough.
He was born in Portland on March 9, 1946, the son of the late Guy and Joan (Collins) Dixon and graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in 1965 and later attended SMVTI.
For many years, David worked at Dixon Brothers which later became Webber Energy as a heating and cooling engineer. He also delivered for Autopart International.
David was a member of the Masons and the ODD Fellows years ago and enjoyed making primitive furniture and racing at Beech Ridge with his brother-in-law, Bear Reynolds.
He was predeceased by a sister, Rebecca Scott.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jane (Reynolds) Dixon; sons, Michael Dixon and his wife, Maria, of Buxton and Ben Dixon and his wife, Stephanie, of Buxton; siblings, Joseph Dixon of Buxton, and Mark Dixon of North Yarmouth; grandchildren, Conner, Kylee, and Maddison; and stepgrandchildren, Noah, Gavin, and Reese.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday June 9 at 2 p.m., at the Buxton Center Baptist Church, 938 Long Plains Road, Buxton. Pastor Laura Holt-Haslam will officiate. A reception will follow at the home of Michael and Maria Dixon. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery in Groveville.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers,
memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Southern Maine
180 US RT. 1
Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 5, 2019