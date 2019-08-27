PORTLAND - David Robert Ber, a long-time resident of Munjoy Hill, died at the Cedars Nursing Facility on August 25, 2019. He was 82. David was the second son born to Sara Rebecca (née Levi) and Isaac Ber.
David graduated from Portland High School in 1955 and was awarded the Brown Medal for academic excellence. He subsequently graduated from Gray Business School where he studied accounting. In 1958, David enlisted in the US Army and was posted to Germany. Recently, during his hospice stay, he was presented with a beautiful Quilt of Valor honoring his military service. This was a special moment that brought tears to his eyes and lifted his spirits.
Following his discharge, David began a career in the US Department of Agriculture Soil Conservation Service. His last assignment prior to retirement was in Amherst, Mass. Upon retiring, he returned to the city he loved, Portland. He treasured his youthful years in Portland where he enjoyed playing pick-up sports on the Eastern Promenade with his siblings, cousins, and friends.
Throughout his life, David was an avid reader of historical literature. He particularly enjoyed works on military matters and was able to recall details of campaigns, events and key personalities. He also developed an appreciation for classical music and spent countless hours listening to Maine Public Radio. His sharp wit kept family, friends and strangers laughing.
David is survived by his elder brother, Milton, of Portland and his younger brother, Stanley of Columbia, Md. and Bradenton, Fla.
A private graveside service will be held. Arrangements by Portland Jewish Funeral Home.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 27, 2019