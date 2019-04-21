Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CAPE ELIZABETH - David R. Goodwin, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine, died at home on April 18, 2019. David was born in Portland on Nov. 25, 1934, son of George Edward Saunders Goodwin and Florence Lillian Watson Goodwin of South Portland. He was a 1953 graduate of Deering High School where he was a member of the baseball and basketball teams. He graduated from the University of Maine in Orono in 1957 where he was a brother in the Sigma Chi Fraternity. Shortly after graduation, David married Mary Elizabeth Gowell of Auburn. He joined the U.S. Army Reserve and attained the rank of captain during his eight years of reserve service. David joined IBM in 1963 and was employed in various capacities during his 27-year tenure, working with several Maine companies to include State of Maine, Unum, and L.L. Bean. Retiring from IBM in 1988, David joined L.L. Bean as retail operations manager until 1992, when he started Systems Professionals, Inc. and worked as a consultant in the installation of computer systems throughout New England. David always appreciated all of his family, friends, business associates, and teammates who contributed to making his life a wonderful, happy journey. David was the eternal optimist … always smiling, encouraging, and supporting all around him. He had a generous heart, and a deep love for his family that was endlessly demonstrated. David was a sports enthusiast, and ran many marathons during his life. He was a fierce competitor who continually challenged himself, and he passed that trait onto his children and grandchildren. And he spent his life with his true love, Mary, who was his constant companion and best friend throughout. David taught us to love deeply, and show it; keep your family close and support them; believe in yourself and your abilities; and to show humanity and humility to others. He will be missed terribly.David is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mary; children, Steve, Kimberly, Kris Murray, Diane Woods, and David Jr., their respective spouses Robin, John, Skip, John, and Michaela; and 13 grandchildren.There will be no visiting hours. At David's request, a private funeral service for the family will be held at Riverside Cemetery.Memorials in lieu of flowers: Share your thoughts and memories at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Hobbs Funeral Home - South Portland - South Portland

