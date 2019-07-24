DELAND, Fla. - David Renfroe Pitman, 85, of Brunswick and Deland, Fla. died on March 23, 2019 after a long illness.
Dave was born on Dec. 28, 1933 in Holdenville, Okla. to Jess and Lizzie Renfroe Pitman. He attended Henryetta Junior and Senior High schools before entering the Navy in 1950. On Nov. 6, 1954 he married Donna Lee Faltz. They had three children, two sons, Mark and Chris and a daughter, Michelle. Donna and Dave were married 50 years, Donna passed on Dec. 11, 2004.
Dave served in the Navy 30 years, retiring in 1980 as master chief. He worked for SupShips in Portland and Bath from 1980-1995 as production controller. On Nov. 26, 2005 he married Rachel Lamarre in Brunswick. They made their home in Brunswick and Deland Fla. He was a member of the Brunswick Golf Club from 1977 until his illness in 2013. In 2017, his last trip to Brunswick, his wife, Rachel and her children inducted Dave on the Hero Wall in Portland.
Dave is predeceased by his wife, Donna; three brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel; his sons, Mark (Mary) Pitman of Granite Falls, Wash., Chris (Yu) Pitman of Vancouver, Wash., daughter, Michelle Lingel of Depoe Bay, Ore.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; his sister, Marie Cooper of Lubec, Texas; four stepchildren, Linda (Giles) Ouellette, Diane (Mark) Curtis, Denise Chapman, Jay Burns; stepgrandchildren; and stepgreat-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and extended family.
A celebration of life will be held at the Brunswick Golf Club on Sunday, August 4, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 24, 2019