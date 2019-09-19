PORTLAND - David R Babcock,72, of Portland, passed away peacefully Sept. 16, 2019, surrounded by his family.
David was a Navy veteran who was proud of his service to his country. He was a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Marie (DiPaolo) Babcock, his sister Karen Babcock of Michigan; his son Paul and wife Ashley, son Eric and wife Morgan, his daughter Lisa and her husband Josh. He also is survived by his grandchildren who he adored, Lauren, Lindsay, Sebastian, Sydney, Isaac, and Madison; and his dog Jack. He will be greatly missed and always loved.
Services will be private. Arrangements are under the care of A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019