FALMOUTH FORESIDE - David Payson Snow, of Falmouth Foreside, Maine, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in the company of his family.
Born to Roger Vinton and Alida Payson Snow on Feb. 1, 1934, in Falmouth. David lived most of his life in the Greater Portland area. He attended Wayneflete primary school, Falmouth public schools and Williams College (class of '56), where he was a member of the Sigma Phi fraternity. He was an active member of the Williams Alumni Association for over 60 years.
David met his future wife, Sandra Jane Stroud, at Waites Landing in Falmouth. They were married on New Year's Eve in 1956, and were devoted to each other until Sandra's death in 2016. Along with raising many dogs, David was a beloved father to five children, grandfather to 13 grandchildren, and a recent great-grandfather to a great-grandson.
A dedicated and successful businessman, David began his career at Westbrook American Paper, and then Canal Bank. He ventured out to found Northeast Marketing Research Company, ("Normark"), in Yarmouth and was the director of WABK radio in Augusta. David spent most of his career as a financial advisor, manager and senior vice president at Merrill Lynch in the Portland office, where he worked for 22 years. He then joined Morgan Stanley as senior vice president and retired in 2012. Although he enjoyed his long and fruitful career, David always made time for his communities, travel, family and friends.
David worked for many years on the Cumberland Town Council, as a chair, and board member. He also served on both the Greely and Falmouth School Boards, and was a member and Paul Harris Fellow of Portland Rotary. David generously supported many colleges, private schools, and his church. David's great grandfather was the first person to be baptized in the Brown family chapel (now the Episcopal Church of Saint Mary), where he was a senior warden, and an active lifelong member.
As a devoted father and athlete, David was instrumental in establishing the Seacoast Swimming Club in Cumberland and could often be found running meets and timing events, cheering on all of the participants (including all five of his children). He also competed in running and swimming events past his retirement, and enjoyed golfing, hiking, biking, and skiing with his friends, children and grandchildren.
Fast cars were a particular passion of David's. As a lifetime member of the Cumberland Motor Club, he won over one hundred trophies from races, rallies, and gymkhana/auto-crosses throughout New England. He knew every paved and dirt road, rarely needing a map when traveling, which he enjoyed doing worldwide. His favorite pastime of all, however, was creating and sharing memories with his large and loving family.
David was predeceased by his parents, and brother, Roger, his sister, Judith, and brother-in-law Arthur Benoit, and his wife of 59 years.
He leaves behind his children, Kitsey Snow and her husband, Tim Nuland of Ridgefield, Conn., Cmdr. Richard Snow USN (ret.) and his wife, Lori, of Yarmouth, D. Robinson Snow of Portland, Mary Snow EdM and her husband, Ross FitzGerald EdM, of Watertown, Mass., Lt. Cmdr. TC Adam Snow, USA (ret.) of Bridgton and Washington, DC.; sister-in-law, N. Lee Snow of Falmouth; 13 loving grandchildren; a great-grandson, many cousins, nieces, nephews, caretakers and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m., at The Episcopal Church of Saint Mary, Falmouth.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the
Kennebec Land Trust
tklt.org
331 Main Street
Winthrop, ME 04364
or the Episcopal Relief and Development Fund
episcopalrelief.org;
PO Box 7058
Merrifield, VA 22116,
or the Maine Community Foundation
mainecf.org
245 Main St.
Ellsworth, ME 04605
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 14, 2019
