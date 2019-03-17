CAPE PORPOISE - David Monroe Wright, 45, of Cape Porpoise, passed away March 15, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, following a battle with colon cancer. He was born Feb. 3, 1974, in Biddeford, to David H. and Annalee J. (Putnam) Wright.David graduated from Kennebunk High School in 1992 and went on to attend Green Mountain College in Vermont and the Gemological Institute of America in California. He worked as a freelance jeweler and at Springer's. Most of his working career was in hospitality. He started at age 14 washing dishes and was a bartender by the age of 18. He worked at many local establishments including, The Ramp, Pilot House, Nonantum, Village Cove, and Aquarius (Forefather's). He helped his father with the construction and management of the Sinnett House in Cape Porpoise.David was a generous, kind, friendly soul. He was always able to find the good in people. He enjoyed fresh water and salt water fishing, boating, and camping.David was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and cousin, Tara Putnam. He is survived by his parents, David and Annalee Wright of Arundel; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, and a memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, March 21, 2019, both at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit David's Book of Memories page at www.bibbermemorial.com.Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine, 04043. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in David's name to:RiverRidge Center for Neurorehabilitation3 Brazier Ln.Kennebunk, ME 04043, ordo a kind deedto someone in need.
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 17, 2019