Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PORTLAND - David M. Noyes, 45, played his trombone for the last time on March 7, 2019.The story of David Noyes began on March 22, 1973 in Portland. He was born into a wonderful family, the son of Charles and Sharon (Lee) Noyes. Raised in Portland, along with his brother Chris and sister Beth, Dave picked up his first musical instrument in second grade. Little did he know, this would mark the beginning of a life in art and music. He started with the violin, then moved onto the clarinet. Then in junior high, he found his real love, the trombone. His musical abilities didn't stop there: they extended into several other areas, including the cello, piano, guitar, percussion, singing, songwriting, arranging, and composing.David graduated from Deering High School in 1991. Following his passion, he attended USM to study music, eventually leaving to tour with one of Maine's most beloved rock bands, Rustic Overtones. Throughout his short life, Dave was best known for being a trombonist and business manager with Rustic Overtones. However, his talents and interests went far beyond music. Dave was a wonderful chef, and was even honored in Creative Coastal Cooking (2004) for his tortilla de patatas at Local 188. He had a great eye for layouts and colors, a talent that served him well as a screen printer. In addition, he was a partner at the Apohadion Theater, a vibrant alternative performance space and artist studio space. He was also a passionate vinyl record collector and trader. Dave was well respected, well known, and beloved in the music community of Maine. His absence will forever be felt on all of Maine's stages.There was much more to Dave than what audiences saw on stage. Dave was known by all for his simple, humble, genuine and pure attitude. As one of his bandmates commented, "Your old ball cap. Your old boots. Your flip phone. That old trombone case held together with a bungee cord. If it was still functioning, it was fine with you". And that was Dave. Never pompous, never entitled, always humble. Dave always put others before himself and never uttered a bad word about anyone. His family and friends would be hard pressed to recall anything negative ever coming out of David's mouth. Dave was the type of guy who would bring a single red rose to his grandmother every Valentine's Day. He would always encourage those who were having a tough day; he never took credit, never bragged, and always built others up. He touched the lives of countless people, who learned from and hoped to emulate his kindness and generosity, his patience, his energy and spirit.Dave's life centered deeply around his family. Dave married Anna Maria Amoroso on Aug. 1, 2015. He and Anna began their family three short years ago with the birth of Noah. Noah was Dave's pride and joy and his best friend. Dave loved being a dad more than anything in the world and cherished the time he spent with Noah. Dave was the type of dad that could have his sleep interrupted by Noah jumping on him, just to wake up to spend time and cuddle with his son. Likewise, Noah loved his dad just as intensely. He would often ask, "Are we going to hang out, Dad?". Dave was so looking forward to Noah getting a little brother.David leaves behind his beautiful family: his wife, Anna Maria Amoroso-Noyes of Portland; son, Noah Noyes and unborn son, Wes Noyes. He is also survived by his parents, Charles and Sharon Noyes of Gray; brother, Christopher Noyes and wife Mary of Portland, sister, Beth Noyes-Harris and husband Josh of Vermont; niece and nephew, Nicholas and Charlotte; many aunts, uncles; extended family members, and dear friends.While Dave is physically gone from our lives, it is important to recognize that Dave's spirit lives on within all of us. His music, his kind gentle nature, and his love for his family and friends are still with each of us in our hearts.Visiting hours celebrating Dave's remarkable life will be held on Thursday, March 14 from 4-7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Stevens Avenue, Portland. To view David's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit







PORTLAND - David M. Noyes, 45, played his trombone for the last time on March 7, 2019.The story of David Noyes began on March 22, 1973 in Portland. He was born into a wonderful family, the son of Charles and Sharon (Lee) Noyes. Raised in Portland, along with his brother Chris and sister Beth, Dave picked up his first musical instrument in second grade. Little did he know, this would mark the beginning of a life in art and music. He started with the violin, then moved onto the clarinet. Then in junior high, he found his real love, the trombone. His musical abilities didn't stop there: they extended into several other areas, including the cello, piano, guitar, percussion, singing, songwriting, arranging, and composing.David graduated from Deering High School in 1991. Following his passion, he attended USM to study music, eventually leaving to tour with one of Maine's most beloved rock bands, Rustic Overtones. Throughout his short life, Dave was best known for being a trombonist and business manager with Rustic Overtones. However, his talents and interests went far beyond music. Dave was a wonderful chef, and was even honored in Creative Coastal Cooking (2004) for his tortilla de patatas at Local 188. He had a great eye for layouts and colors, a talent that served him well as a screen printer. In addition, he was a partner at the Apohadion Theater, a vibrant alternative performance space and artist studio space. He was also a passionate vinyl record collector and trader. Dave was well respected, well known, and beloved in the music community of Maine. His absence will forever be felt on all of Maine's stages.There was much more to Dave than what audiences saw on stage. Dave was known by all for his simple, humble, genuine and pure attitude. As one of his bandmates commented, "Your old ball cap. Your old boots. Your flip phone. That old trombone case held together with a bungee cord. If it was still functioning, it was fine with you". And that was Dave. Never pompous, never entitled, always humble. Dave always put others before himself and never uttered a bad word about anyone. His family and friends would be hard pressed to recall anything negative ever coming out of David's mouth. Dave was the type of guy who would bring a single red rose to his grandmother every Valentine's Day. He would always encourage those who were having a tough day; he never took credit, never bragged, and always built others up. He touched the lives of countless people, who learned from and hoped to emulate his kindness and generosity, his patience, his energy and spirit.Dave's life centered deeply around his family. Dave married Anna Maria Amoroso on Aug. 1, 2015. He and Anna began their family three short years ago with the birth of Noah. Noah was Dave's pride and joy and his best friend. Dave loved being a dad more than anything in the world and cherished the time he spent with Noah. Dave was the type of dad that could have his sleep interrupted by Noah jumping on him, just to wake up to spend time and cuddle with his son. Likewise, Noah loved his dad just as intensely. He would often ask, "Are we going to hang out, Dad?". Dave was so looking forward to Noah getting a little brother.David leaves behind his beautiful family: his wife, Anna Maria Amoroso-Noyes of Portland; son, Noah Noyes and unborn son, Wes Noyes. He is also survived by his parents, Charles and Sharon Noyes of Gray; brother, Christopher Noyes and wife Mary of Portland, sister, Beth Noyes-Harris and husband Josh of Vermont; niece and nephew, Nicholas and Charlotte; many aunts, uncles; extended family members, and dear friends.While Dave is physically gone from our lives, it is important to recognize that Dave's spirit lives on within all of us. His music, his kind gentle nature, and his love for his family and friends are still with each of us in our hearts.Visiting hours celebrating Dave's remarkable life will be held on Thursday, March 14 from 4-7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Avenue, Portland. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Stevens Avenue, Portland. To view David's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com .In lieu of flowers,memorial contributionsmay be made to: https://www.gofundme.com/for-dave-noyes-and-his-family , or toThe Noyes Family107 Hanover StreetPortland, Maine 04101c/o Anna Amoroso-Noyes Funeral Home Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes

1024 Broadway

South Portland , ME 04106

207-773-6511 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com