SACO - David L. Tripp, 77, passed away April 5, 2019 at his home in Raymond. He was born in Saco on May 11, 1941, the son of Lloyd Tripp and Iva (Usher) Tripp. He grew up on the family farm in North Saco and attended Saco schools.



He joined the Navy in 1959, serving as a boiler tender. With the end of his service, he went on to successfully manage truck fleets in North Carolina and Maine, and to own and operate the Custom Oil Garage in Buxton. He became involved in marine repairs in the late 1980s, working as service manager for Gowen Marine, prior to his retirement in 2007.



Dave always had an interest in public service and became a Saco city councilor in 2000; eventually serving three terms. He co-chaired and chaired many of the city's committees and was elected deputy mayor. He found the work rewarding.



Dave was a member of the Saco Masonic Lodge #9 A.F. & A.M. and was a Kora Shriner.



Following his retirement, Dave continued to pursue tasks he enjoyed: reading, listening to classical music, drinking fine wine, and enjoying the fellowship of friends. He continued to stay busy building and operating a saw mill, renovating a house, and fishing. Prior to her passing, he helped immensely with his mother's care. In 20l6, Dave set off on a great adventure to fulfill a life-long desire - traveling across country in a motor home to Alaska.



David was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Curtis W. Tripp.



He is survived by his brother, Terrance Tripp and his wife, Genie of Weston, Mass. and his sister, Jacqueline Littlefield and her husband, Roy of Saco.



A masonic service will be held Sunday, April 14, at 3 p.m. at the Saco Masonic Lodge, 252 Main Street, 3rd floor, Saco, followed by



Memorial donations may be made in his honor to the



Animal Rescue League



of Greater Portland,



P.O. Box 336,



Westbrook, ME 04098



or online at



https://arlgp.org/







