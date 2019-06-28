SOUTH PORTLAND -David Lewis Mishkin, 75, passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at home.David was born on Sept. 2, 1943, in Brooklyn, NY, to the late Jack and Lena Zirlin Mishkin. He graduated from White Plains High School Class of 1961.Following high school, David enlisted in the United States Army. He served during peacetime in Germany where he was trained in aerial reconnaissance and photography. After being honorably discharged, David attended Rochester Institute of Technology in photography and photo science. He spent several years working in the photo finishing industry.In 1979, David moved to Maine and shortly thereafter opened his own photo lab in Portland and later, South Portland, named, "Just Black and White" which he ran successfully until his retirement in 2005. He worked exclusively with black and white film, processing, printing and restoring.During these years he was active in the Jewish Community, serving briefly as president of the Jewish Federation. He often gave lectures to genealogical groups and historical societies across the country. These lectures focused on identifying, preserving and restoring old photographs. He was a longtime member and docent of the South Portland Historical Society.During his life, he was a fervent fan of Doo Wop and the Rock and Roll music of his youth.He is survived by his wife of over 40 years, Katherine (Kay) Manchester Mishkin; two sons, Matthew Seth Mishkin and Daniel Lee Mishkin; grandchildren, Faith, Eva, Asher, Seth, Joel, and soon to be born Eliza Mishkin. He is also survived by his sisters, Roberta (Cookie) Craft and Marilyn Silberglied.Visiting Hours celebrating David's life will be held on Sunday, June 30 from 1-3 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Funeral Service will follow at the Funeral Home at 3 p.m. Interment will be held on Monday, July 1 at 10 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park, South Portland. To view David's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a or: South Portland Historical Society 55 Bug Light Park South Portland, ME 04106
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 28, 2019