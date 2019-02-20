Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Levin. View Sign

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - David Levin, 61, of Scottsdale, Ariz., passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2019. David was born April 10, 1957 in Bath and is survived by his sister, Melissa, of Prescott, Ariz., brothers, Mark and John of West Brookfield, Mass. and Glencoe, Ill., respectively along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of the Hyde School in Bath and later earned a bachelor's degree in Arts & Science from Tulane University in 1979.



David worked for the Arizona Department of Economic Security for 25 years. The majority of his career was within Child Support Services while in the latter years he was the Administrator of Centralized Document Services with the Division of Benefits and Medical Eligibility retiring in 2016.



David was happiest when around his friends and family. He loved hiking in Arizona and gardening at both of his homes in Scottsdale and Old Orchard Beach.



A memorial service will be held at 12:30 on Sunday February 24, at David's house in Scottsdale.



Donations can be made to the







