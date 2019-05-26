Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lee MacFarland. View Sign Service Information Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 (207)-773-6511 Obituary

BRIDGTON - David Lee MacFarland, 81, formally of Bridgton, Maine, preceded in death by his loving wife, companion and best friend, Barbara, passed away, Sunday May 19, 2019, the same way he lived his life, with integrity, humility and dignity.



David was born Oct. 20, 1937, in Waterville, Maine, to the late Lawrence and Maxine (Hutcherson) MacFarland. He grew up in Portsmouth, N.H., graduating from Portsmouth N.H. High School in 1957.



He enlisted in the United States Coast Guard in 1957. On Sept. 24, 1960, he married the former Barbara Anne Gorman in Portsmouth, N.H. Together they shared a beautiful marriage for over 50 years. While in the USCG he served in Alaska, Cuba, Hawaii, Greenland, Boston, and Woods Hole, on board the USCG Cutters Sherman, Decisive, and the "Might Mac" McCulloch WAVP 386. He was on Board the USCGC McCulloch destination Ocean Station Bravo during the disaster of 1958 when it was presumed all souls were lost at sea. He retired Chief Warrant Officer (CWO3) in 1977 after 20 years.



David and Barbara dreamed of owning a lake house and upon his retirement they moved to Bridgton, Maine, "MacFarlands Point 'O' View" on Moose Pond. He was the property manager (Jack-of-all-trades) for Knights Hill Association and was an active member and volunteer in the town of Bridgton. Serving on the school board, and board for Landmark Human Resources; volunteer at



Truth be told, he was always a man on the go and liked to be involved. He was happiest when he was working, puttering about, helping others or just kibitzing around town. He loved being outside and in particular loved the sun, beach and lake - most relaxed sunbathing in his lawn chair at the beach.



David worked hard all his life and was a man of great integrity, honor and compassion. He set high expectations for himself and others, he could be stern but was always fair, loyal, and fiercely reliable. He loved to laugh, socialize and have fun. He loved Halloween, he looked forward to it every year.



He was predeceased by his wife, Barbara MacFarland; sister, Marjorie J. Hamblen.



David is survived by his children and their families; daughters, Robin and husband, David Carlow, of South Carolina; Dawn MacFarland and husband, James Kavanagh, of South Portland; son, Stephen and partner, Ashley Parmigiani, of Florida. He loved hearing about the adventures of his grandchildren, Paul and Scott Carlow, and Logan Kavanagh, and was immensely proud of them all.



The family would like the thank his friends in and around Bridgton who stood with him through his most difficult times. A special thank you to the staff at Sedgewood Commons, Hawthorne Wing, in particular John for the compassionate care provided and for taking the time to get to know him.



Once the weather warms the family will have a quiet beachside celebration to honor a life well lived.



Next time you feel the sun on your face or feel the sand between your toes, think of David.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland.



If you would like to leave a donation in David's memory, please consider one of the organizations he valued - Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, Bridgton, Maine, First Congregational Church, Bridgton, or the Bridgton Community Center meals programs.







