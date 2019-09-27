David L. Jefferson (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Brackett Funeral Home
29 Federal St
Brunswick, ME
04011
(207)-725-5511
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Burr Cemetery
Route #136
Freeport, ME
Obituary

BRUNSWICK - David L. Jefferson, 75, of Brunswick passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at Midcoast Hospital.

David was born in Prince George, Va. on August 5, 1944, a son of Liamus and Dottie Mae (Williams) Jefferson and he was educated in local schools.

In his early years, David worked in construction before starting his own business, Jefferson and Sons Paving and Excavating.

He lived in Brunswick for over 50 years coming from Virginia and married Jane E. Peacock on July 6, 1966. She died on Oct. 30, 2017.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30 at Burr Cemetery, Route #136, Freeport.

Arrangements are in the care of Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal Street, Brunswick. Condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.brackettfh.com where the full obituary can also be viewed

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 27, 2019
