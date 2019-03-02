Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David James Traynor. View Sign

DAYTON - David James Traynor, 34, of Dayton passed away unexpectedly, Sunday morning, Feb. 24, 2019. Sadly, David passed away from a accidental drug overdose. David was born July 8, in Portland. David attended Dayton and Saco schools. David was a successful entrepreneur and businessman in Saco. His businesses included - All Surface Power Wash, Maine Greenery, and in Old Orchard Beach, Diesel's Dogs (Burgers and more) The suddenness of David's passing is devastating for all who knew him.David leaves behind his parents, Timothy and Kathy Traynor, and his brother, Matthew Traynor, all of Dayton; David's grandparents, Frank and Laura True of Portland; many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and many friends; David's love of his life, his fiancé, Amanda, and their two dogs of Saco.David will be remembered as a beloved and loyal friend, smart, funny, caring, passionate and animal lover. David was a avid football and basketball fan. David was always willing to lend a hand where he could. There are truly no words to describe how much David is loved and will be missed.We will continue to pray for those affected by this disease.Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home and Cremation, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with his arrangements.For those wishing to post condolences please go to







365 Main St

Saco , ME 04072

