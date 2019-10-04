SOUTH PORTLAND - David J. Amato, 49, of South Portland, Maine, passed away peacefully on Sept. 29, 2019.
David was born in Biddeford, Maine, on Dec. 26, 1969, the son of John F. and Domenica G. Amato. He grew up in Cape Elizabeth, graduating from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1988. After high school, he attended the University of Colorado, Boulder. David spent most of his career working in direct response marketing and was part owner of a call center in Eliot, Maine.
David will be remembered fondly by family and friends for his kindness of spirit, loving nature, big hugs, generosity, and sense of adventure. He enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and the Caribbean and sailing off the coast of Maine and the British Virgin Islands. Growing up, he spent summers visiting his mother's family in Italy and traveling throughout the country. He loved music and going to concerts, most notably following the Grateful Dead with friends. David enjoyed playing sports, golf in particular, and was a past member of the Purpoodock Club. He will also be remembered for his culinary talents and love of hosting dinner parties for friends and family.
David was preceded in death by his mother, Domenica. He is survived by his father, John, and his sister, Patricia.
David will be laid to rest at the family gravesite in Calvary Cemetery. A private time of remembrance will be held for the family at a future date.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019