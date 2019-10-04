Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David J. Amato. View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - David J. Amato, 49, of South Portland, Maine, passed away peacefully on Sept. 29, 2019.



David was born in Biddeford, Maine, on Dec. 26, 1969, the son of John F. and Domenica G. Amato. He grew up in Cape Elizabeth, graduating from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1988. After high school, he attended the University of Colorado, Boulder. David spent most of his career working in direct response marketing and was part owner of a call center in Eliot, Maine.



David will be remembered fondly by family and friends for his kindness of spirit, loving nature, big hugs, generosity, and sense of adventure. He enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and the Caribbean and sailing off the coast of Maine and the British Virgin Islands. Growing up, he spent summers visiting his mother's family in Italy and traveling throughout the country. He loved music and going to concerts, most notably following the Grateful Dead with friends. David enjoyed playing sports, golf in particular, and was a past member of the Purpoodock Club. He will also be remembered for his culinary talents and love of hosting dinner parties for friends and family.



David was preceded in death by his mother, Domenica. He is survived by his father, John, and his sister, Patricia.



David will be laid to rest at the family gravesite in Calvary Cemetery. A private time of remembrance will be held for the family at a future date.



Arrangements are made by Hobbs Funeral Home. Online condolences my be expressed at







SOUTH PORTLAND - David J. Amato, 49, of South Portland, Maine, passed away peacefully on Sept. 29, 2019.David was born in Biddeford, Maine, on Dec. 26, 1969, the son of John F. and Domenica G. Amato. He grew up in Cape Elizabeth, graduating from Cape Elizabeth High School in 1988. After high school, he attended the University of Colorado, Boulder. David spent most of his career working in direct response marketing and was part owner of a call center in Eliot, Maine.David will be remembered fondly by family and friends for his kindness of spirit, loving nature, big hugs, generosity, and sense of adventure. He enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and the Caribbean and sailing off the coast of Maine and the British Virgin Islands. Growing up, he spent summers visiting his mother's family in Italy and traveling throughout the country. He loved music and going to concerts, most notably following the Grateful Dead with friends. David enjoyed playing sports, golf in particular, and was a past member of the Purpoodock Club. He will also be remembered for his culinary talents and love of hosting dinner parties for friends and family.David was preceded in death by his mother, Domenica. He is survived by his father, John, and his sister, Patricia.David will be laid to rest at the family gravesite in Calvary Cemetery. A private time of remembrance will be held for the family at a future date.Arrangements are made by Hobbs Funeral Home. Online condolences my be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com