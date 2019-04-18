AUGUSTA - David Harmon passed from this world on April 9, 2019, in Augusta at the age of 66 after a brief illness.David was born on June 7, 1952, in Portland. He graduated from Maine Central Institute in Pittsfield in 1970 and joined the U.S. Navy a year later. David served in the Navy for 20 years, with most of that time on submarines out of Groton, Conn. He retired in 1991 and returned to his home town of Portland where he graduated from Andover College with a degree in accounting. He worked for many years as a night auditor at Howard Johnson's Plaza in Portland.David enjoyed science fiction. He spent many years going to Star Trek conventions, where he made many close friends within the fan community. Most recently, he was a proud member of Rolling Thunder, a group that seeks to bring full accountability for prisoners of war and missing in action service members of all U.S. wars. David is survived by his daughter, Angelica Booker and her husband Michael, and David's beloved grandchild Gabriel; his aunt, Alfreda Thurston; his stepsister Marilyn Austin; and his cousins Claire Thurston, Dana Thurston, Gladys Hilton, Jean Slingsby, Rachel Van Houten, Richard Thurston, and Ruth Coffey. He is predeceased by his mother, Irene (Thurston) Austin and her husband Roland, his father, Herbert Harmon, his uncles C. Leon Thurston and Earle Thurston, and his aunt Josette (Monnot) Thurston.A funeral with full military honors is scheduled for Friday April 19, at 2 p.m., at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery,163 Mount Vernon Rd, Augusta. Friends and family are invited to share their memories of David, after the ceremony, at the Lion's Club, on Club House Rd in Manchester, Maine. Condolences can be sent to his daughter at 147 Sewall St, Augusta, ME 04330.The family would like to thank the Maine Veterans' Homes in Scarborough and Augusta for David's care.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 18, 2019