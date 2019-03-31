Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Elliott Hubbard. View Sign

STANDISH - David Elliott Hubbard, 72, passed away on March 28, 2019.



He was born in Westbrook on July 4, 1946, a son of the late Elliott and Geneva (Marean) Hubbard and graduated from Bonny Eagle High School in 1965.



David proudly served his country in the Vietnam era in the U.S. Army.



At a young age, he easily embraced a hard work ethic that ran deep within him his entire life. Working in the family boatbuilding business gave him a "pride" for his work and family that no one could take away, as well as the skill and talent for the master craftsman he became to be known for. He was a perfectionist and it didn't matter if it didn't need to be perfect, he made it perfect. He had to. It's what he did. It's who he was.



David was a self-employed carpenter for a while and then worked at Northeastern General Contractors, where he put in over 30 years as a loader operator for crushed materials and was later the quarry supervisor.



David always made sure he was busy even after work and on weekends. Whether it was a small or big carpentry project, to digging and chiseling the earth and ledge out from under his own house, by hand, so a normal foundation could be installed with forms he made and cement he mixed.



David fixed cars, painted, landscaped, cut trees, split wood, dug up stumps and dug trenches, to the point where he wore out the shovels. In doing all these things, he always had a dog beside him, if not two. David loved his dogs and everyone else's dogs, no matter the size.



The one thing David loved the most was his family. His wife Debra, his children Brian, Craig, Linda and especially, Sarah. David had a pride for his family being the son and brother he was, but nothing surpassed the pride he had to being Sarah's father. The passion he had, to love and care for her since her birth, had been special. The worries they shared and had for each other, over the years, to the jokes they pulled on one another, shows how special of a bond they shared for each other - it was like no other. You will be sadly and deeply missed by us all. We all love you more than you will ever know.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Debra (Cook) Hubbard; children, Brian Hubbard of Steep Falls, Sarah Hubbard of Standish, Craig Hubbard of Limington, and Linda Bialek of New Jersy; his brother, Darryl Hubbard of Limington; and seven grandchildren.



David's family would like to thank the staff on R3 and Gibson fifth floor at Maine Medical Center and the staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House.



Visiting hours will be held on Monday evening from 5-7 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rte. 22) in Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website,



In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions can be made to the



American Refuge League,



P.O. Box 336,



Westbrook, Maine 04098







