Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Damm. View Sign Obituary

WINDHAM - David Damm, 68, of Windham, passed away at home on June 19, 2019. Dave was born to Alfred and Geneveive Damm in Wallingford, Conn. on Aug. 20, 1950. He graduated from Platt High School in 1968 and from Lowell Technical College in 1971 with a degree in engineering. Dave worked for over 20 years as an engineer and manager at Polyclad Laminates. He was also a dedicated employee at LL Bean for 15 years.



Dave was a talented woodworker, enjoyed designing and building anything from baby cradles to multi-level decks, and was an avid reader. The creations he left behind will be treasured forever by his kids, along with their childhood memories of helping him in his workshop, building tree houses, sledding, skiing, exploring the woods, gardening, and playing games.



Dave is survived by his mother, Geneveive; his children, Shaina, Rebecca, and Cory; his five grandchildren; his sister, Patricia, his brother, Richard; two nephews, and a niece.



He is predeceased by his father, Alfred.



A funeral mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Meredith, N.H. on August 24 at 10 a.m..



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Chrysalis Recovery Center in Concord, N.H. or White Mountain Recovery Homes in Plymouth, N.H.







WINDHAM - David Damm, 68, of Windham, passed away at home on June 19, 2019. Dave was born to Alfred and Geneveive Damm in Wallingford, Conn. on Aug. 20, 1950. He graduated from Platt High School in 1968 and from Lowell Technical College in 1971 with a degree in engineering. Dave worked for over 20 years as an engineer and manager at Polyclad Laminates. He was also a dedicated employee at LL Bean for 15 years.Dave was a talented woodworker, enjoyed designing and building anything from baby cradles to multi-level decks, and was an avid reader. The creations he left behind will be treasured forever by his kids, along with their childhood memories of helping him in his workshop, building tree houses, sledding, skiing, exploring the woods, gardening, and playing games.Dave is survived by his mother, Geneveive; his children, Shaina, Rebecca, and Cory; his five grandchildren; his sister, Patricia, his brother, Richard; two nephews, and a niece.He is predeceased by his father, Alfred.A funeral mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Meredith, N.H. on August 24 at 10 a.m..In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Chrysalis Recovery Center in Concord, N.H. or White Mountain Recovery Homes in Plymouth, N.H. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com