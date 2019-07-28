WINDHAM - David Damm, 68, of Windham, passed away at home on June 19, 2019. Dave was born to Alfred and Geneveive Damm in Wallingford, Conn. on Aug. 20, 1950. He graduated from Platt High School in 1968 and from Lowell Technical College in 1971 with a degree in engineering. Dave worked for over 20 years as an engineer and manager at Polyclad Laminates. He was also a dedicated employee at LL Bean for 15 years.
Dave was a talented woodworker, enjoyed designing and building anything from baby cradles to multi-level decks, and was an avid reader. The creations he left behind will be treasured forever by his kids, along with their childhood memories of helping him in his workshop, building tree houses, sledding, skiing, exploring the woods, gardening, and playing games.
Dave is survived by his mother, Geneveive; his children, Shaina, Rebecca, and Cory; his five grandchildren; his sister, Patricia, his brother, Richard; two nephews, and a niece.
He is predeceased by his father, Alfred.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Meredith, N.H. on August 24 at 10 a.m..
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Chrysalis Recovery Center in Concord, N.H. or White Mountain Recovery Homes in Plymouth, N.H.
