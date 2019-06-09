PORTLAND - David Cohen, son of Beryl Cohen Cole and Harry Cohen, born on Nov. 10, 1974, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at MMC.
He is survived by his parents; and extra Dad, John Cole, his sister, Amanda Bellerose and her husband Matthew; a loving nephew, Bryce Bellerose, and niece Lexie Bellerose. He is also survived by his uncle Larry Kroot and his wife Margaret, and his aunts in Florida, Barbara Levine and Marjorie Hogan; and three step brothers, Marc, Luke and Sam Cole.
David graduated from Portland High School in 1993. He worked as a master locksmith in Maine and Florida.
We would like to offer our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated staff at MMC for their compassion and care for David this past week and during his stay there of almost six months.
Services will be held at Levey Chapel, 471 Deering Avenue, Portland on Tuesday, June 11 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Mt Sinai Cemetery, Hicks Street, Portland. Arrangements made by Portland Jewish Funeral Home.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 9, 2019