DURHAM - David Charles Ridlon, 55, passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 1, in Durham. He was born April 28, 1963 in Bangor to Charles and Sally (Pervier) Ridlon. He attended Yarmouth schools and graduated from Yarmouth High School in the class of 1982. He married Debi Ward in Oct. 1987 at Mt. Vernon.
David was employed by McIntire Business Products of Concord, N.H. as an office equipment technician for the past 17 years. He was previously employed by A.B. Dick Products of Westbrook and Cole Haan Footwear of Yarmouth.
David was a simple man, a true outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being in the Maine woods, especially at the family camp in T3R3, and the walks through the acreage at his home in Durham. He built his own home in Durham and was very skilled at fixing or building most anything. His quiet and pleasant personality resulted in many lifelong friendships throughout Maine. He was a Mason and a member of Acacia Lodge #121 in Durham. He is survived by his parents; and his wife Debi, all of Durham; his father-in-law, Kenneth Ward of Augusta; two daughters, Kylie Williams of Dover, N.H., and Kerie Ridlon of Yarmouth and one son, Tyler (Lisa) Ridlon of Lisbon; two granddaughters and four grandsons; and two sisters, Debra (Michael) Wilson of Falmouth and Rebecca (Jeff) Alexander of Nashua, N.H.; and several nieces and nephews who will always remember their "Uncle David". Also, as Dave would have wanted, survived by his tractor "Pumpkin"!
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 9at 11 a.m. at the First Parish Congregational Church, Pownal Center, Maine
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.com
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME 04093
(207) 929-3723
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 4, 2019