SOUTH PORTLAND - David C. Johnson, 63, passed away April 25, 2019, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House surrounded by his family.



David was born in Boston, on Oct. 20, 1955, to Glenn and Jeanne (Fournier) Johnson. He grew up in Belmont and Newton, Mass., and later moved to Scarborough, Maine, in 1972.



David joined his father as part of Glenn C. Johnson & Son Construction when he was just 14 years old. After graduating from Scarborough High School, David went on to join the Local 4 International Union of Operating Engineers in 1975, where he remained a member until his passing. He worked for Brox Construction in the 1980s and then as a master mechanic at the Boston Harbor Cleanup from 1990-1997. David went on to become an instructor for the IUOE Local #4 Training Center in Canton, Mass.



David loved to share his passion for motorsports, particularly NHRA Drag Racing, NASCAR and Moto GP. He enjoyed going to the races with family, attending events throughout New England and even making it down to Florida for the Daytona 500 with his daughters. He loved fishing, especially with his son, nephews and grandson. He dreamed of traveling to Egypt and loved both astronomy and all things Star Trek, which kept him forever looking to the stars.



David will forever be remembered by those that loved him as: Dad, Gramps, Uncle Dave and "com".



David was predeceased by his parents; and his brother, Robert. He is survived by his three children: Kimberly Beaudoin and husband, Mark, of Old Orchard Beach, Glenn Johnson of Hollis and Lindsay Johnson of Boston; as well as three sisters, Judith Kenney and William of Falmouth, Mass., Linda Freeman and Maxwell of Scarborough, and Patricia Dow and James of Scarborough. David leaves behind three grandchildren: Eldon, Mason and Kyrstin; as well as many nieces and nephews.



Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Saturday, May 4, from 12-1 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 1 p.m., in the Fr. Concannon Hall at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough, Maine. A reception will follow until 4 p.m. Burial will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, Waltham, Mass. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, Maine. To view David's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit



In lieu of flowers,



donations in David's memory can be made to:



The Alzheimer's



Association



383 US Route One #2C



Scarborough, ME 04074







