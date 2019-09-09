David A. KemmererB1955 - 2019BPORTLAND - David Arthur Kemmerer, 63, passed away on July 22, 2019, when he succumbed to depression and took his life.
He is survived by his wife, Joy Krinsky; and his children, Samuel and Tova Kemmerer.
A retrospective art show to honor his memory and gifts will take place on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 at Casco Bay Artisans, 68 Commercial St., Portland.
Please visit www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view David's full obituary and donation information.
