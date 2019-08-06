Guest Book View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Memorial service 2:00 PM First Congregational Church 19 Gloucester Hill Road New Gloucester , ME View Map Obituary

NEW GLOUCESTER - David Anthony Moran, 63, passed away Aug. 1, 2019, from cancer with his family by his side. He was born on March 19, 1956, in Portland, Maine, to Davielee and Marie (Richio) Moran. David grew up on Portland's Munjoy Hill surrounded by five siblings, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He attended Portland schools excelling in sports and graduated from the Harry Lundeberg School of Seamanship at Piney Point, Maryland, in 1978. He then began a career traveling the world as a merchant mariner. He married "his honey", Elizabeth Nappi in 1981, and together they raised two daughters, Theresa Concetta and Maria Elizabeth. After his career as a merchant mariner, he worked as a commercial fisherman and an entrepreneur. He owned many small businesses over the years including a bar, a general store, three pizza/sandwich shops and most recently, Sorella's Bakehouse, named for his two daughters. David was smart, caring, stubborn, creative, stylish and did things his own way. He always had a funny expression or saying, sometimes borrowed from his beloved Aunt Jinny, which his daughters and grandchildren found hysterical even at inopportune moments. He loved his family and friends deeply even though they sometimes, "burned his ass." David enjoyed preparing extravagant meals and was buying local even before it was cool. He loved music, especially Bob Dylan, and attending concerts with his wife and friends.You could find David "just closing his eyes" in his barn on any given afternoon after a long night of baking bread and delivering to local restaurants or working in his yard. David and Liz bought their dream home, a farmhouse in New Gloucester in 2009, which was really just an excuse for him to buy three John Deere tractors. He was so proud of his family and loved being a Papa to five grandkids. He loved working at the bakery with Landon, sleepovers with Enzo, creating art projects with Shelby, wrestling with Nico, and singing with Emmett.He is predeceased by his parents, sister, Barbara and niece, Kristen.He leaves behind his wife of 37 years Elizabeth, otherwise known as Moe, Slim, Joe, Hey Liz, and "her"; daughter Theresa Clark, her husband Michael and their three children, Landon, Shelby and Emmett; daughter Maria Toppi, her husband Rocco and their two children Enzo and Nico; brothers Scott and his wife Patricia, Mark and his wife Sheila, John and his wife Debra; sister Beth and her husband William Walsh; in-laws Joseph and Antoinette Nappi; Rosanne and Mark O'Brion, Theresa and Brian Gagne, John and Susan Nappi, Joseph Nappi; nieces and nephews Mark, John, Christina, Cole, Rio, Sevino and Magnus Moran, Gabrielle and William Walsh, Kelley and Brady O'Brion, Allie and Travis Gagne, John Michael and Scott Nappi.David worked hard, loved hard, got mad hard and died after a short, but hard battle with cancer. His family would like to thank the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House staff for their support and respectful treatment. A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester, Maine on Saturday, August 10, at 2 p.m.To view David's guestbook or to leave an online condolence please visit,







