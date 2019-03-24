Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WINDHAM - David A. Leighton, 74, a lifetime Mainer, beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle, peacefully passed away, on March 20, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born on Nov. 10, 1944, to Verdi and Evelyn Leighton formerly of York, Maine. Dave attended Cape Elizabeth High School and received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern Maine. After graduating from college, Dave started his career in banking at Maine Savings Bank and eventually moved over to the grocery industry ending up at Hannaford where he worked until recently before his passing. Dave loved spending time outdoors, attending air shows at the Brunswick Naval Air Station and was an avid history buff, particularly events involving national conflicts. In his younger days, Dave enjoyed taking his kids to Two Lights State Park, Scarborough Beach and Sebago Lake and could cook a mean steak on the grill.



Dave is survived by his two sons, Eric and Peter; daughters-in-law, Stacey and Kimberly; as well as his grandchildren, Paige, Mariah, Leo, Sophia, Reiyn, Nadia, Wildr and Aurora. Dave is also survived by his sisters, Debbie and Barbie; and his two brothers, Jeff and Bruce. Dave was preceded by his sister, Merriam Ayers in 2018. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful nurses and staff at Bridgton Hospital who lovingly cared for our dad over the past four weeks. A graveside memorial service will be planned for the later this spring at the First Parish Cemetery in York, Maine.



Donations in Dave's memory can be made to Bridgton Hospital.







WINDHAM - David A. Leighton, 74, a lifetime Mainer, beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle, peacefully passed away, on March 20, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born on Nov. 10, 1944, to Verdi and Evelyn Leighton formerly of York, Maine. Dave attended Cape Elizabeth High School and received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern Maine. After graduating from college, Dave started his career in banking at Maine Savings Bank and eventually moved over to the grocery industry ending up at Hannaford where he worked until recently before his passing. Dave loved spending time outdoors, attending air shows at the Brunswick Naval Air Station and was an avid history buff, particularly events involving national conflicts. In his younger days, Dave enjoyed taking his kids to Two Lights State Park, Scarborough Beach and Sebago Lake and could cook a mean steak on the grill.Dave is survived by his two sons, Eric and Peter; daughters-in-law, Stacey and Kimberly; as well as his grandchildren, Paige, Mariah, Leo, Sophia, Reiyn, Nadia, Wildr and Aurora. Dave is also survived by his sisters, Debbie and Barbie; and his two brothers, Jeff and Bruce. Dave was preceded by his sister, Merriam Ayers in 2018. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful nurses and staff at Bridgton Hospital who lovingly cared for our dad over the past four weeks. A graveside memorial service will be planned for the later this spring at the First Parish Cemetery in York, Maine.Donations in Dave's memory can be made to Bridgton Hospital. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com