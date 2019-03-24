WINDHAM - David A. Leighton, 74, a lifetime Mainer, beloved father, grandfather, brother and uncle, peacefully passed away, on March 20, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was born on Nov. 10, 1944, to Verdi and Evelyn Leighton formerly of York, Maine. Dave attended Cape Elizabeth High School and received his bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern Maine. After graduating from college, Dave started his career in banking at Maine Savings Bank and eventually moved over to the grocery industry ending up at Hannaford where he worked until recently before his passing. Dave loved spending time outdoors, attending air shows at the Brunswick Naval Air Station and was an avid history buff, particularly events involving national conflicts. In his younger days, Dave enjoyed taking his kids to Two Lights State Park, Scarborough Beach and Sebago Lake and could cook a mean steak on the grill.
Dave is survived by his two sons, Eric and Peter; daughters-in-law, Stacey and Kimberly; as well as his grandchildren, Paige, Mariah, Leo, Sophia, Reiyn, Nadia, Wildr and Aurora. Dave is also survived by his sisters, Debbie and Barbie; and his two brothers, Jeff and Bruce. Dave was preceded by his sister, Merriam Ayers in 2018. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to all the wonderful nurses and staff at Bridgton Hospital who lovingly cared for our dad over the past four weeks. A graveside memorial service will be planned for the later this spring at the First Parish Cemetery in York, Maine.
Donations in Dave's memory can be made to Bridgton Hospital.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 24, 2019