MORRISVILLE, Vt./Waterboro - Darthea Frances Drew, 90, passed away on June 7, 2019 at Copley Hospital in Morrisville, Vt.
Darthea Frances Drew was born July 9, 1928 in Biddeford to Miriam Bryant and Preston T. Whitten. She attended Hollis schools and graduated from Hollis High School in 1946.
On August 4, 1951 she married Donald Frederick Drew at the Bear Hill Baptist Church, Hollis Center. They were the first couple to be married at the church. They enjoyed 62 years of marriage until his death in 2013. They relocated to Poughkeepsie, N.Y. in 1963 and lived there until they retired and returned to Maine in 1982.
Her whole family will always have wonderful memories of summers at Grammie and Grampa's house on Little Ossippee Lake, swimming, eating, and drinking Moxie, and playing cards and games. We will also remember the many Thanksgiving feasts with food enough to feed an army.
She is survived by her children, John and William Drew and Karen Kardas; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and by a sister, Doris Drew and George L. Grant.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 13 at 1 p.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak Street, in Alfred. Committal prayers and burial will follow at Meeting House Hill Cemetery.
To leave a message of condolence and to read a complete obituary, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 11, 2019