OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Darren Knox, 54, of Union Ave. passed away Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Portland April 17, 1965, the son of Kathryn Roberta "Bert" Harding.
Darren attended school in Old Orchard Beach and later worked for Dube Drywall, owner and operator of Twilight Transportation and owner of Liberty Gym.
Darren enjoyed all kinds of animals and loved his dogs, Brutis, Scooby and Chewy and his cherished kitties Punkin and Miss Piggy
He was never without his "Oakley's". He loved motorcycles, big trucks, fishing, skiing and darts.
He enjoyed many summer vacations at numerous lakehouses with his family and dogs. He had a very big heart and was always willing to help anyone. On his daily check list was " to do an act of kindness " and " make someone smile" Those were checked off often.
He is survived by three sisters Sandra Dudley of Old Orchard Beach, Kathryn Harding of Old Orchard Beach, Gloria Seaver of Saco; two nieces, Stacy Anderson and husband Jason of Buxton, and Darreena Harding and fiancé Jason Hutchins of Old Orchard Beach; two great-nephews Avery Townsend of Biddeford and Abel Anderson of Buxton; as well as great-great-nephew Sylas Townsend of Biddeford; three children a son Brandon Goodrich of Saco, two daughters Ashley Brewer of Florida and Alyssa Brewer of Saco; and four grandchildren
Friends and relatives may call from 12 to 1 p.m. Friday Sept. 27, 2019 at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco. A memorial service will follow at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 21, 2019