Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc 365 Main St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-282-0562 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc 365 Main St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc 365 Main St Saco , ME 04072 View Map Obituary

OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Darren Knox, 54, of Union Ave. passed away Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Portland April 17, 1965, the son of Kathryn Roberta "Bert" Harding.



Darren attended school in Old Orchard Beach and later worked for Dube Drywall, owner and operator of Twilight Transportation and owner of Liberty Gym.



Darren enjoyed all kinds of animals and loved his dogs, Brutis, Scooby and Chewy and his cherished kitties Punkin and Miss Piggy



He was never without his "Oakley's". He loved motorcycles, big trucks, fishing, skiing and darts.



He enjoyed many summer vacations at numerous lakehouses with his family and dogs. He had a very big heart and was always willing to help anyone. On his daily check list was " to do an act of kindness " and " make someone smile" Those were checked off often.



He is survived by three sisters Sandra Dudley of Old Orchard Beach, Kathryn Harding of Old Orchard Beach, Gloria Seaver of Saco; two nieces, Stacy Anderson and husband Jason of Buxton, and Darreena Harding and fiancé Jason Hutchins of Old Orchard Beach; two great-nephews Avery Townsend of Biddeford and Abel Anderson of Buxton; as well as great-great-nephew Sylas Townsend of Biddeford; three children a son Brandon Goodrich of Saco, two daughters Ashley Brewer of Florida and Alyssa Brewer of Saco; and four grandchildren



Friends and relatives may call from 12 to 1 p.m. Friday Sept. 27, 2019 at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco. A memorial service will follow at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.







OLD ORCHARD BEACH - Darren Knox, 54, of Union Ave. passed away Tuesday Sept. 17, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Portland April 17, 1965, the son of Kathryn Roberta "Bert" Harding.Darren attended school in Old Orchard Beach and later worked for Dube Drywall, owner and operator of Twilight Transportation and owner of Liberty Gym.Darren enjoyed all kinds of animals and loved his dogs, Brutis, Scooby and Chewy and his cherished kitties Punkin and Miss PiggyHe was never without his "Oakley's". He loved motorcycles, big trucks, fishing, skiing and darts.He enjoyed many summer vacations at numerous lakehouses with his family and dogs. He had a very big heart and was always willing to help anyone. On his daily check list was " to do an act of kindness " and " make someone smile" Those were checked off often.He is survived by three sisters Sandra Dudley of Old Orchard Beach, Kathryn Harding of Old Orchard Beach, Gloria Seaver of Saco; two nieces, Stacy Anderson and husband Jason of Buxton, and Darreena Harding and fiancé Jason Hutchins of Old Orchard Beach; two great-nephews Avery Townsend of Biddeford and Abel Anderson of Buxton; as well as great-great-nephew Sylas Townsend of Biddeford; three children a son Brandon Goodrich of Saco, two daughters Ashley Brewer of Florida and Alyssa Brewer of Saco; and four grandchildrenFriends and relatives may call from 12 to 1 p.m. Friday Sept. 27, 2019 at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco. A memorial service will follow at 1 pm. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com