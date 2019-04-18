Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Darlene M. Shores. View Sign

SABATTUS - Darlene M. Shores, from Sunrise Sept. 10, 1955 - Dusk April 12, 2019, was born in Cambridge, Mass. Her father Francis Hakey (deceased) was from Swanton, Vt.She is survived by her mother and stepfather Gene and John Ellis from Canada. She is survived by her stepmother Margaret Hakey from Florida. She was married to Daniel Shores. They were married for 41 years. She had four children. She is survived by her three children Misty, Elijah, and Kellie. Her daughter Danielle went on before her. She is survived by her sister Dawna, and her brother Glenn.She loved God. She loved animals and was an avid gardener. She loved to read, write, research and pursue scholarly activities as well as volunteer. She was creative and artistic and loved to laugh. She completed the Citizens Police Academy for Auburn in 2012. She volunteered at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston and received recognition for 2000 hours of service. She attended courses at Southern Maine Community College Satellite Campus in Biddeford. She volunteered for the York County Search and Rescue in Maine.She was a naturalist. She loved the ocean and the feeling of her feet touching the earth. She loved walking in the woods and with her dogs. She liked traveling in her earlier life. She was an adventurer. She was determined. She had perseverance and grit.She was a registered Abenaki Indian and her indigenous culture was very important to her. She enjoyed Native American drumming and playing her recorder. She is survived by her beloved friends Jessica and Ed Lizotte, and their three children Hunter, Parker, and Peyton Lizotte. She is survived by many kind neighbors and persons unnamed who aided her along her journey. Darlene you are missed profusely. You left an indelible mark on those who knew you and lived your life as you wished, a self-determined life. You were devoted to faith. Your spirit will live on for eternity. May you be wrapped in his loving arms free from harm.As per the Indo-Tibetan hermeneutical tradition, "It's time to fly the expanse of the sky of Spacious Mother." – From The Sky Dragon's Profound Roar. The nature of being is without words. In our minds, your nature of being is without words; your insight, luminosity, and spirit are irreplaceable and will be missed inordinately.If one lives life with intention, faith, and an indomitable will; nothing is lost as life is impermanent in nature and death marks the transition to the next life or rebirth and the end of suffering.Please visit







SABATTUS - Darlene M. Shores, from Sunrise Sept. 10, 1955 - Dusk April 12, 2019, was born in Cambridge, Mass. Her father Francis Hakey (deceased) was from Swanton, Vt.She is survived by her mother and stepfather Gene and John Ellis from Canada. She is survived by her stepmother Margaret Hakey from Florida. She was married to Daniel Shores. They were married for 41 years. She had four children. She is survived by her three children Misty, Elijah, and Kellie. Her daughter Danielle went on before her. She is survived by her sister Dawna, and her brother Glenn.She loved God. She loved animals and was an avid gardener. She loved to read, write, research and pursue scholarly activities as well as volunteer. She was creative and artistic and loved to laugh. She completed the Citizens Police Academy for Auburn in 2012. She volunteered at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston and received recognition for 2000 hours of service. She attended courses at Southern Maine Community College Satellite Campus in Biddeford. She volunteered for the York County Search and Rescue in Maine.She was a naturalist. She loved the ocean and the feeling of her feet touching the earth. She loved walking in the woods and with her dogs. She liked traveling in her earlier life. She was an adventurer. She was determined. She had perseverance and grit.She was a registered Abenaki Indian and her indigenous culture was very important to her. She enjoyed Native American drumming and playing her recorder. She is survived by her beloved friends Jessica and Ed Lizotte, and their three children Hunter, Parker, and Peyton Lizotte. She is survived by many kind neighbors and persons unnamed who aided her along her journey. Darlene you are missed profusely. You left an indelible mark on those who knew you and lived your life as you wished, a self-determined life. You were devoted to faith. Your spirit will live on for eternity. May you be wrapped in his loving arms free from harm.As per the Indo-Tibetan hermeneutical tradition, "It's time to fly the expanse of the sky of Spacious Mother." – From The Sky Dragon's Profound Roar. The nature of being is without words. In our minds, your nature of being is without words; your insight, luminosity, and spirit are irreplaceable and will be missed inordinately.If one lives life with intention, faith, and an indomitable will; nothing is lost as life is impermanent in nature and death marks the transition to the next life or rebirth and the end of suffering.Please visit www.TheFortinGroupLewiston.com to leave condolences. Funeral Home The Fortin Group

70 Horton Street

Lewiston , ME 04240

(207) 784-4584 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close