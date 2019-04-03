Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PORTLAND - Darcelle "Darcy" Isleib Fickett passed away in Portland on March 3, 2019, the daughter of Harold "Smokey" and Olive (Underhill) Isleib. She was born in Portland on July 29, 1956.



She attended Portland city schools. Darcy enjoyed Word/Board games and loved spending time with her cat(s). She also enjoyed spending time with family, friends and most of all Rob.



She is survived by her husband of 30 years Robert "Rob" Stokes from Bronx N.Y., three of her sisters, Teresa Farr from New Britain, Conn., Loretta Isleib from Dover, N.H., Fran Thomas and her husband from Eliot; Many nieces, nephews; great nieces and nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her mother Olive her father Harold "Smokey"; and her sister Mary Joyce.



The family would like to thank the Hospice staff at Mercy Hospital for their kindness and understanding during this time. Also they would like to thank the Irish Heritage Center for the use of their facility.



A celebration of her life will be held on April 3, from 3-6 p.m. at the Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St. (Corner of Gray and State St.) Portland.



In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made



in her Memory to:



Mercy Hospital Hospice or the Irish Heritage Center







