Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 View Map Obituary

WINDHAM - Daniel S. Hamblet, 76, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, Maine, from complications related to Parkinson's disease. He was born on May 7, 1943, in Portland, Maine, to the late Melvin and Evelyn Hamblet, and was a graduate of Deering High School (1962), Maine Maritime Academy (1966), and the Marine Graduate School of Engineering in New York (1969).Dan spent the first 20 years of his career at Sea as a Chief Engineer. At the height of the Vietnam war, Dan was aboard a series of cargo ships hauling jet fuel, ammunition and military vehicles from North Carolina to staging areas in the combat zone. When not at Sea, Dan got involved in commercial real estate, and subsequently pursued that as a full-time career under the name of Hamblet Development Real Estate for the next 10-plus years. In 1992, Dan became the owner/operator of two World Gym Fitness Centers in Portland and Brunswick, until they were sold in 1998. Then Dan joined his wife's human resources consulting firm as its chief financial officer and worked there until his retirement due to failing health.Sport activities had been a major factor in Dan's life. Dan excelled in football at Deering High School and continued playing in college at Maine Maritime Academy. However, his most accomplished sports activity was weightlifting. As a weightlifter, Dan especially excelled in the deadlift. Dan set a world record in 1989 by deadlifting 731 pounds in Graz, Austria. During the course of his 30-year career in this sport, he won 28 State Championships, 19 National Championships, and is a 5-time World Champion. In May of 2016, Dan was inducted into the Maine Sports hall of Fame for his weightlifting. Dan is survived by his wife of 22 years, Deborah Gallant; his daughter, Kristina Hunley and her husband, Brandon; his two grandchildren, Kaelynn and Jaxson Hunley; his brother, Edwin Hamblet of Plattsburg, N.Y.; and his two West Highland White Terriers, Olivia and Kallie. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Elizabeth Hamblet.The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at the Gosnell House for the care that was given to Dan and the Hamblet family.A visiting hour will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 10-11 a.m., from the Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, to be followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Portland.Please visit







