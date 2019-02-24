STANDISH - Daniel S. Ames, 62, entered heavens gates on Feb. 18, 2019. He was born in Portland, the son of Arthur and Evangeline (Deering) Ames. He grew up in North Deering and graduated from Portland High in 1972.For a number of years he worked as a landscaper and later worked for the electric company trimming trees and climbing telephone poles. After the accident he worked for a printing company for more than a decade. He went to Gulfport Mich. on a mission trip following Hurricane Katrina to help rebuild a church.Danny enjoyed hunting, fishing, music and fast cars. He was an avid NASCAR and Patriots fan. Danny loved spending time with his family and adored his two grandchildren."A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles" Christopher ReeveDanny overcame much, charmed many, and inspired everyone he met.He was predeceased by his son Nathaniel Ames who passed away in 1982; and his father Arthur Ames.He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Brenda (Davis) Ames; two stepsons Steven Gabriel and his wife Courtney of Naples and Staff Sergeant Michael Gabriel of Bangor; three brothers Michael Ames, of Steep Falls, Butch Ames of Standish, David Ames of Freeport, and a sister Susan (Sudduth) McCrillis of Hiram; and two grandchildren Maximillian and Rosalie.Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday Feb. 27, 6-8 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. There will be a celebration of life service held at the Living Stone Community Church on Thursday, Feb. 28 at 1 p.m. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com.Our family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to our exceptional hospice team Liz, Amanda, and Christy. They shared compassion, insight, and much needed whit.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel S. Ames.
Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service
498 Long Plains Rd
Buxton, ME 04093
(207) 929-3723
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 24, 2019