Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - Daniel R. Nee, 65, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 with his loving family by his side.



His remarkable life began on July 5, 1954. The eldest of six children, he was born to Edward and Barbara (Joyce) Nee. Over the next 65 years, he lived his life as a true inspirational leader, exuding characteristics of loyalty, integrity, commitment, and love.



Growing up on Aspen Avenue in South Portland, many remember Danny as an outstanding athlete who had a bit of a mischievous side. From a young boy, Danny always loved football. He maintained this passion all through school, graduating from South Portland High School in 1973 after going All-State in football. Danny followed in his uncle and namesake's footsteps, the late Rev. Daniel Nee, and graduated from St. Francis Xavier University in 1977. His athletic abilities continued to flourish at "X", where he went All-Conference.



Upon returning to South Portland after college, Danny fell in love with Michele McCarthy. Danny and Michele were married on Sept. 16, 1978 in South Portland and together merged two great Irish families. The foundation of their marriage was comprised of laughter, commitment, selflessness, and above all, unconditional love. Michele and Danny began their family with the birth of their daughter, Caitlan.



In the mid 1980s, Michele received a devastating diagnosis. Throughout Michele's disease, Danny was an incredibly supportive and committed caregiver; he offered himself completely to his wife and daughter. When Danny received his own diagnosis in the early 2000s, he and Michele continued to support and encourage one another. He made sure that Michele had the care that she needed and together they ensured that Caitlan received the support and loving childhood that all children deserve.



Family and Faith: the two greatest contributors to the fortitude and strength Danny Nee exuded. A devout man and a communicant of St. John/Holy Cross Church, his life was rooted in deep faith. Recognizing the importance of having a strong connection to the church, Danny consistently attended Mass even when not feeling his best.



As a father, Danny emphasized the importance of togetherness and family. Danny, Michele, and Caitlan had a remarkable relationship. He was most happy when he was able to spend time with his family, whether it was having parties at camp with the whole Nee/McCarthy clan, catching a Notre Dame game at Vin and Annie's house, coaching Caitlan and her teammates, watching "Sons" with Matt and John, or playing games of cribbage with Butch.



However, his care for others extended far beyond family and friends. Throughout his 30-year career at Long Creek Youth Development Center, Danny acted as a mentor to hundreds of children. As a program director, he stepped into adolescents' lives at a very crucial point in time. He gave selflessly to ensure the kids at Long Creek knew they weren't forgotten, and at Christmas he would visit the young men of his cottage with gifts in hand. As a testimony to his dedication, Danny was recognized at the state and national level for his work at Long Creek.



Anyone who knew Danny would undoubtedly say that there was no better friend. Goodness filled his heart and he was a great friend, especially when it was needed most. As a natural born leader, his kindheartedness and competitive nature allowed him to continue mentorship not only in the role of a friend, but also as a coach. He was the defensive coordinator and assistant coach of Cheverus High School's football team during the mid 1980s and early 2000s. His competitiveness wasn't just left for the field. He was always ready for a whiffle ball game, football on Aspen Ave., or a game of checkers. Regardless of who you were or how old, if you were playing a game with Danny, he wasn't going down without a fight.



Son, Brother, Husband, Father, and Grampy. The greatest role that Danny Nee had during his lifetime was being Grampy to Samuel and Shiloh Grace. He was proud to be a grandfather and he took every measure to ensure he would be the best Grampy that he could possibly be.



Simply put, Danny Nee was a family man who was fiercely loyal, inspirational, and committed to those he loved. If you were lucky enough to have known Danny and his unmistakable grin, then you are lucky enough.



He was welcomed into Heaven by his father, Edward Nee; and his beloved wife, Michele (McCarthy) Nee.



He is survived by his daughter, Caitlan Abrahamson and her husband, Garrett of Saco; adored grandchildren, Samuel and Shiloh Grace; mother, Barbara Nee of South Portland; siblings, Margaret Noone and husband, Kevin of Westbrook, Maureen Dugas and husband, Gregory of South Portland, Anne Marie Ciampi and husband, Vincent of Scarborough, Timothy Nee and wife, Melissa of South Portland, and Matthew Nee and wife, Sue of Lewiston. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and great friends.



Visiting hours celebrating Danny's life will be held on Thursday, August 29, from 3-7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 30, at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. A private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery at a later date. To view Danny's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit



Those desiring to make memorial contributions in honor of Danny's fight can do so by calling



Rock Steady Boxing



at (207) 767-9773



or by emailing



[email protected]



rsbaffiliate.com







