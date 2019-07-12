NORWAY - Daniel Louis DiFazio, 64, passed away on July 4, 2019. Daniel was born on Feb. 5, 1955, in Portland, the son of John and Gladys DiFazio.
Danny attended Cathedral Grammar School and graduated from Portland High School. Danny loved to cook and in his younger years was a cook at the Village Café in Portland. Dan was an avid sports fan, especially the New York Giants, Boston Red Sox and Nascar.
Danny was predeceased by his children, twins, Deanna and Daniel DiFazio; his father, John DiFazio and a great-niece, Collette Bore Grindel.
Danny is survived by his mother, Gladys DiFazio of Westbrook; his wife, Bonnie, of Norway; his children, Joseph DiFazio and Julieanne DiFazio, both of Norway and Joielle Lunny and her husband, Michael, of Springvale; grandchildren, Michael, Emma, Abigail and Matthew Lunny, all of Springvale. Siblings: John DiFazio and wife, Laura, of Standish; Charles DiFazio of Westbrook, Gino DiFazio of Westbrook and Bernadette McNinch of Port St. Lucia, Fla.; Kelley Floridino and husband Domenico of Winterhaven, Fla., and Gina DiFazio of Westbrook. Dan is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services for Daniel will be private. A celebration of life will be held at his mother's home in Westbrook on Sunday July 14, 2019.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 12, 2019