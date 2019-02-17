Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PORTLAND - Daniel Jean Leopoldo Borda passed away on Jan. 31, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Portland, after a brief illness. He was 86 years old. Born on March 5, 1932 in Paris, France to Leopoldo Borda Roldan and Suzanne Weiprecht, he had an adventurous childhood due to his father's post in the Colombian diplomatic service. As a child, he lived in France, Colombia, Ecuador, Japan, and Sweden.Daniel emigrated to San Pedro, Calif. from France, in 1952, where he and his beloved sister, Jacqueline, attended Los Angeles Harbor Junior College. It was there that he met Betsy Anna Louise Gude, the sibling of his sister, Helena's husband, Erik. Although he spoke little English, they fell quickly in love, exchanging letters, filled with drawings and cartoons that he sent to Betsy during her year abroad in Norway. They married at Mary Star of the Sea in San Pedro on Sept. 8, 1956. They had three children, Karin Suzanne, Louise "Lolly" Anne, and Paul Miguel. Daniel obtained a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Calif. in 1959, and later obtained a Master of Operations degree from the University of Denver in Denver, Colo. He worked for various firms in his career, which brought him to Colorado, Florida, Mississippi, back to Colorado, and finally to Littleton, Mass., where the family lived for 17 years. They then sold their house in Littleton and moved to Boston to live the city life for awhile. His career culminated in Total Quality Management Consulting for CAP Gemini in the early 90s, which took him abroad to England and Paris, France. Daniel retired in 1997. A few years thereafter, he and Betsy returned to Morro Bay, where they lived for four years. When Betsy became ill in 2004, they relocated once again, this time to South Portland, to be near their children. They moved to Riverplace Apartments, where they enjoyed the amazing view of Casco Bay from their fourth floor windows. Betsy and Daniel were briefly separated when Betsy became a resident at Seaside Nursing Home in Portland. During that time, Daniel moved to the Betsy Ross House. He visited Betsy every day, until he himself moved into Seaside, in 2017.Daniel was fluent in French, Spanish and English, and knew a smattering of words in many other languages. He collected stamps and coins and was a talented painter. Daniel loved all things French, including the Normandie, Napoleon and Joan of Arc. He had a wry wit and enjoyed telling jokes, frequently the same jokes, to anyone who would listen. He was an avid chocoholic (milk only)! Daniel served in his local churches as an elder, loved teaching adult Sunday school, hosting Bible studies, mentoring and ministering to foreign students. But most of all he was devoted to his wife and kids, a beloved husband and father. Daniel is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betsy G. Borda of Portland; his daughter, Karin and son-in-law, Raymond Hepler of Portland, daughter Louise "Lolly" and son-in-law Paul "Pete" Johnston of Riverside, Calif., son, Paul Borda and daughter-in-law, Suzanne Mancinelli of Worcester, Vt.; sister, Jacqueline Borda and husband, Javier Cordova of Lakewood Ranch, Fla.; dear family friend, Jennifer Lestat; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Jill Watson and the staff at Seaside for caring for Daniel over the past few years.A private memorial service will be held at a future date.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com .If you would like to honor Daniel, please send a donation in his name toPreble Street in Portland, as he never hesitated to give to others in need; or pass on that generosity whenever and however you feel led. Funeral Home HOBBS FUNERAL HOME

