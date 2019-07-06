Guest Book View Sign Service Information Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 (207)-773-6511 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 View Map Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM St. Alban's Episcopal Church 885 Shore Road Cape Elizabeth , ME View Map Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND & STANDISH - It is with profound sadness that the loved ones of Daniel J. Conley announce his passing on July 2, 2019 following a brief yet valiant battle with cancer.



Born Jan. 26, 1964 in Cambridge, Mass., Dan was the beloved only child of Rhoda Chrissovergis Conley and the late Patrick Conley. He was an animated, colorful-and sometimes off color-blend of his Greek and Irish ancestries of which he was extremely proud and self-deprecating. In spite of his taste for and experience with the finer things in life (he liked to remind us that he was born in the big city), he never forgot his roots and the toil of his immigrant grandparents.



Dan spent his early youth in Rockland, eventually moving to South Portland. He was a graduate of Biddeford High School and St. Anselm College, held a Masters in social work from the University of New England, and was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. With a 35-year career in social services and counseling, Dan touched the lives of hundreds of local individuals, families and children with his unique balance of compassion, humor and no-nonsense, shrewd insight. For many years he fostered teens, providing a safe haven filled with love, hilarity and structure. Along with his private practice, he last worked as a social worker in the South Portland school system for 17 years. Known as Mr. Dan, he was a positive influence on and tenacious advocate for at-risk students as he worked tirelessly to disrupt entrenched family behavioral cycles to improve the lifelong wellness of countless children.



An inveterate traveler, gourmet cook, and patron of the arts, Dan's keen intellect spawned endless ideas and visionary plans-his imagination was boundless, his creativity unlimited; however, a project manager he was not (details, details)! An outstanding athlete, Dan loved the gym, running and skiing at Sugarloaf. He was a performer, he was larger than life, he was magnetic, he was the life of the party...yet he was the most loving, compassionate, caring and engaged family member and friend. Despite his travels, his favorite place was sitting on the dock on Sebago Lake at the camp he shared with the love of his life, his husband Tim, with their dogs nearby. Dan was beloved by many, but Tim's love was the joy of his life. A world without Dan seems like a truly diminished place, but we shall hold fast to his spirit and special charm. He was a uniquely bright light. Boiler up!



Dan is survived by his cherished husband, Tim Hatke; his mother, Rhoda Conley; his mother-in-law, Margorie Jackson; his in-laws, Linda Bliton, Kathy and Jon Aro, Trudy and Mike Roe, Anita and Alex Keddie; and his 10 nephews and nieces whom he adored; his beloved cousins, Carol and John Xanthopoulos, Steve and Amy Xanthopoulous, Elizabeth and Josh Peck, Alexa and Tom Cooper, and their children; and a host of dear friends he considered family.



Visiting hours celebrating Dan's life will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 885 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth. To view Dan's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit



Those who wish may



make donations in



Dan's memory to:



Gosnell Memorial



Hospice House



180 US Rte One, Suite 1



Scarborough, ME 04074











