Daniel F. O'Leary Jr. (1941 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel F. O'Leary Jr..

FREEPORT - Daniel F. O'Leary, Jr., 78, of Freeport, formerly of Lowell, Mass., died March 26, 2019, at the Gosnell Hospice House in Scarborough after a period of failing health. He was born in Boston, Mass., March 20, 1941, a son of the late Daniel and Rosemary (Mehan) O'Leary, Sr.

Dan graduated from St. Sebastian School in Needham, Mass. in 1959 and Tufts University in Boston. He was a veteran serving with the US Navy. Mr. O'Leary owned and operated Sun Down a clothing manufacturer in Lowell, Mass. for many years.

He leaves his longtime partner, Lorraine Jorgensen of Freeport; his son, Daniel O'Leary of Hampton, N.H., two daughters, Tara O'Leary of Arlington, Mass., Katherine O'Leary of Hampton, N.H.; his brother, Joseph O'Leary of San Diego, Calif., his sisters, Nancy O'Leary of Santa Monica, Calif., Deirdre O'Leary of Rye Beach, N.H.; eight grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at St. Patrick Cemetery, Lowell, Mass. I Arrangements are by the Remick& Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton, NH.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to:

New England

Brittany Rescue

c/o Bonnie Paiva

829 Mill St.

Marion, MA 02738

Send Flowers
Funeral Home
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Funeral Home Details
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 4, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com