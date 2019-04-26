TOPSHAM - Daniel Almario Morales, 73, of Topsham passed away, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nev. surrounded by his wife and close family.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Gloria "Baby," of 42 years; daughters Michelle Paules, Caroline Paules, sons-in-law Jeremy and Geoff,; grandchildren Michael, Mia, Daniel, William; sisters Tami, Bernadette, Susan, Vivian, Stella, Clarissa, brothers Rey and Victor; and many loving extended family.
Daniel was a loving and faithful husband, father, Lolo (grandfather), and friend to everyone.
Daniel received his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering while in the Philippines. In his twenties, he immigrated to America for his first job in Chicago, Ill. On his way back to Chicago from Michigan, while visiting his aunt, he met his wife at the Greyhound Bus station. In fact, on their wedding cake, there was a small Greyhound bus on it.
He was a mechanical-computer aided designer for Bath Iron Works Naval Shipyard for over 30 years. He was so proud of making the Naval Destroyers that helped defend our country.
Daniel loved taking care of his grandchildren and watching them grow up. He enjoyed tinkering around the house doing his "honey do list." spending time with his wife at the casinos, and conquering the daily cross word puzzles in the newspapers.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 39 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery in Brunswick. Condolences can be expressed at ww.brackettfh.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 26, 2019