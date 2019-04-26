Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Almario Morales. View Sign Service Information Brackett Funeral Home 29 Federal St Brunswick , ME 04011 (207)-725-5511 Obituary

TOPSHAM - Daniel Almario Morales, 73, of Topsham passed away, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nev. surrounded by his wife and close family.



Daniel is survived by his wife, Gloria "Baby," of 42 years; daughters Michelle Paules, Caroline Paules, sons-in-law Jeremy and Geoff,; grandchildren Michael, Mia, Daniel, William; sisters Tami, Bernadette, Susan, Vivian, Stella, Clarissa, brothers Rey and Victor; and many loving extended family.



Daniel was a loving and faithful husband, father, Lolo (grandfather), and friend to everyone.



Daniel received his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering while in the Philippines. In his twenties, he immigrated to America for his first job in Chicago, Ill. On his way back to Chicago from Michigan, while visiting his aunt, he met his wife at the Greyhound Bus station. In fact, on their wedding cake, there was a small Greyhound bus on it.



He was a mechanical-computer aided designer for Bath Iron Works Naval Shipyard for over 30 years. He was so proud of making the Naval Destroyers that helped defend our country.



Daniel loved taking care of his grandchildren and watching them grow up. He enjoyed tinkering around the house doing his "honey do list." spending time with his wife at the casinos, and conquering the daily cross word puzzles in the newspapers.



Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 39 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery in Brunswick. Condolences can be expressed at







TOPSHAM - Daniel Almario Morales, 73, of Topsham passed away, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nev. surrounded by his wife and close family.Daniel is survived by his wife, Gloria "Baby," of 42 years; daughters Michelle Paules, Caroline Paules, sons-in-law Jeremy and Geoff,; grandchildren Michael, Mia, Daniel, William; sisters Tami, Bernadette, Susan, Vivian, Stella, Clarissa, brothers Rey and Victor; and many loving extended family.Daniel was a loving and faithful husband, father, Lolo (grandfather), and friend to everyone.Daniel received his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering while in the Philippines. In his twenties, he immigrated to America for his first job in Chicago, Ill. On his way back to Chicago from Michigan, while visiting his aunt, he met his wife at the Greyhound Bus station. In fact, on their wedding cake, there was a small Greyhound bus on it.He was a mechanical-computer aided designer for Bath Iron Works Naval Shipyard for over 30 years. He was so proud of making the Naval Destroyers that helped defend our country.Daniel loved taking care of his grandchildren and watching them grow up. He enjoyed tinkering around the house doing his "honey do list." spending time with his wife at the casinos, and conquering the daily cross word puzzles in the newspapers.Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Church, 39 Pleasant St., Brunswick. Burial will be at St. John's Cemetery in Brunswick. Condolences can be expressed at ww.brackettfh.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com