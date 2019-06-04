Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 (207)-846-4011 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Church 326 Main St. Yarmouth , ME View Map Obituary

YARMOUTH - Daniel A. Ziegler, 70, longtime resident of Yarmouth, passed away on May 31, 2019, at Mercy Hospital following a lengthy battle with lung cancer. He was born in Harvey, N.D., the son of Adam and Joan (Haldi) Ziegler.



He graduated from Harvey High School in 1966. He loved many sports and played football, baseball and wrestling, two of which he received letters in.



In 1967, he Joined the Navy and did basic training in San Diego, Calif. He traveled to many ports and served on the USS Reeves, and the USS Midway. He was discharged off the coast of Vietnam in 1971. He met his wife, Tanya, while the Reeves was in Bath for an overhaul.



He was an avid sports fan, especially football. He could tell you any statistic from any team and could tell you what the call for a play was before it was announced. And knew every player from every team.



He enjoyed bowling, golf, hunting, fishing and gardening and most of all cooking.



He coached Little League Baseball in Yarmouth and was a former member of the Casco Masonic Lodge. He was also a member of the VFW in Harvey, N.D., and the AMVETS in Yarmouth.



He truly enjoyed going to his camp at Sebec Lake and being with his family.



He was predeceased by his parents, and a brother, James Ziegler.



He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Tanya L. (Rowe) Ziegler; daughter, Karen Stoddard and her husband, Jeff, of South Portland; son, Andrew Ziegler and his life partner, Nicole Freese; grandchildren, Nessa, Henry and Elliott; his beloved dog, Calli; sisters, Sandy Vorland and her husband, Dan, Cindy Fassen and her husband, Ron.



Friends and relatives are invited to a time of visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, a Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St., Yarmouth.



Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yarmouth.



Please visit



In lieu of flowers,



donations in his memory may be made to







262 Danny Thomas Place



Memphis, TN 38105







YARMOUTH - Daniel A. Ziegler, 70, longtime resident of Yarmouth, passed away on May 31, 2019, at Mercy Hospital following a lengthy battle with lung cancer. He was born in Harvey, N.D., the son of Adam and Joan (Haldi) Ziegler.He graduated from Harvey High School in 1966. He loved many sports and played football, baseball and wrestling, two of which he received letters in.In 1967, he Joined the Navy and did basic training in San Diego, Calif. He traveled to many ports and served on the USS Reeves, and the USS Midway. He was discharged off the coast of Vietnam in 1971. He met his wife, Tanya, while the Reeves was in Bath for an overhaul.He was an avid sports fan, especially football. He could tell you any statistic from any team and could tell you what the call for a play was before it was announced. And knew every player from every team.He enjoyed bowling, golf, hunting, fishing and gardening and most of all cooking.He coached Little League Baseball in Yarmouth and was a former member of the Casco Masonic Lodge. He was also a member of the VFW in Harvey, N.D., and the AMVETS in Yarmouth.He truly enjoyed going to his camp at Sebec Lake and being with his family.He was predeceased by his parents, and a brother, James Ziegler.He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Tanya L. (Rowe) Ziegler; daughter, Karen Stoddard and her husband, Jeff, of South Portland; son, Andrew Ziegler and his life partner, Nicole Freese; grandchildren, Nessa, Henry and Elliott; his beloved dog, Calli; sisters, Sandy Vorland and her husband, Dan, Cindy Fassen and her husband, Ron.Friends and relatives are invited to a time of visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, a Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St., Yarmouth.Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yarmouth.Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Danny's online guest book.In lieu of flowers,donations in his memory may be made to262 Danny Thomas PlaceMemphis, TN 38105 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Lindquist Funeral Home Yarmouth , ME (207) 846-4011 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.