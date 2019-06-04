Daniel A. Ziegler

  "Dear Tanya and Family, So sorry for Your loss. I was..."
    - David Lucas
  " Dear Tanya and family, we are so sorry for your loss, Dan..."
    - Ron & Sandy Wain
  • "Thank you for your service."
  "I am so sorry to hear of Danny's death, he was such a great..."
    - Suzanne La Guardia
  "Tanya and Family I so sorry for your loss You both are such..."
    - Pat Megquier
Lindquist Funeral Home
1 Mayberry Ln
Yarmouth, ME
04096
(207)-846-4011
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lindquist Funeral Home
1 Mayberry Ln
Yarmouth, ME 04096
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
326 Main St.
Yarmouth, ME
YARMOUTH - Daniel A. Ziegler, 70, longtime resident of Yarmouth, passed away on May 31, 2019, at Mercy Hospital following a lengthy battle with lung cancer. He was born in Harvey, N.D., the son of Adam and Joan (Haldi) Ziegler.

He graduated from Harvey High School in 1966. He loved many sports and played football, baseball and wrestling, two of which he received letters in.

In 1967, he Joined the Navy and did basic training in San Diego, Calif. He traveled to many ports and served on the USS Reeves, and the USS Midway. He was discharged off the coast of Vietnam in 1971. He met his wife, Tanya, while the Reeves was in Bath for an overhaul.

He was an avid sports fan, especially football. He could tell you any statistic from any team and could tell you what the call for a play was before it was announced. And knew every player from every team.

He enjoyed bowling, golf, hunting, fishing and gardening and most of all cooking.

He coached Little League Baseball in Yarmouth and was a former member of the Casco Masonic Lodge. He was also a member of the VFW in Harvey, N.D., and the AMVETS in Yarmouth.

He truly enjoyed going to his camp at Sebec Lake and being with his family.

He was predeceased by his parents, and a brother, James Ziegler.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Tanya L. (Rowe) Ziegler; daughter, Karen Stoddard and her husband, Jeff, of South Portland; son, Andrew Ziegler and his life partner, Nicole Freese; grandchildren, Nessa, Henry and Elliott; his beloved dog, Calli; sisters, Sandy Vorland and her husband, Dan, Cindy Fassen and her husband, Ron.

Friends and relatives are invited to a time of visitation from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 6, a Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St., Yarmouth.

Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yarmouth.

Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Danny's online guest book.

In lieu of flowers,

donations in his memory may be made to



262 Danny Thomas Place

Memphis, TN 38105

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 4, 2019
Yarmouth, ME   (207) 846-4011
