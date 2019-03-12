Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SACO - Saco firefighter; Dana Ronco, 75, of Saco passed away on March 7, 2019 at The Landing at Saco Bay. He was born in Dover-Foxcroft on May 26, 1943, the son of Francis and Mary (Genest) Ronco.Dana served for over 35 years of service at the Saco Fire Department as the Ladder Truck operator for the City of Saco. He retired from service in August 2008.He will ALWAYS be remembered for his LOVE of GOD and his Family. Dana also was an airplane enthusiast. He was always looking up to the Heavens. He LOVED to play his electric guitar.He was predeceased by his beloved wife Barbara Jean Ronco; his son Gary A. Ronco; and his sisters Nancy and Avis. He is survived by his brother Douglas Ronco and his wife Connie, his sister Raylene and her husband Mike, and sisters Betty and Ellen of Florida. He is also survived by his son Ron Ronco and his wife Lisa, his daughter Rhonda Hitchcock and her husband Steven; their child Jeremy; and three great-grandchildren Kiley, Makayla, Jordan Hitchcock.Visiting hours will be held on Friday March 15 from 5 -7 p.m., followed by Firefighter Honors at 7 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt.22), in Buxton.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website,







