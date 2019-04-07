Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dana Allen Fisher. View Sign

SOUTH CASCO - On Sunday, March 31, 2019, Dana Allen Fisher, 70, of South Casco, husband and father, was called home to play Solo Trumpet in the Lord's symphony.



Dana was born on March 1, 1949 in Orrville, Ohio to Wayne and Shirley (Steiner)Fisher. He graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a B.S. in Music Education and was fortunate to follow his passion for music throughout his life.



He is survived by his wife, Deborah (Jones) Fisher; daughter Kristen (Fisher) Shirland, of Hermon and her husband Jeffery, daughter Noelle and son Sam, daughter Kimberlie (Fisher) Rice, of Saco and her husband Micah and daughter Julia; son Brian Howard, of Derry, N.H. and his wife Cristan and children Ethan and Ava; daughter Erica (Howard) Finch of Williamstown, Mass. and her husband Zack and son Theo; brother Lynn, of Akron, Ohio, his daughter Kelly Tieland and her family of Richmond, Ohio; and his partner Michael Archibald; mother-in-law Sally (Webber) Jones, of Portland; sister-in-law Barbara (Jones) Apple, of Bow, N.H. and her husband Kevin and their four children; and many grandchildren.



Dana's love for music led him to an accomplished career, playing with countless bands and various groups, as a soloist, arranging music and sharing his passion and knowledge with his students as a private music instructor, where he met his wife and best friend, Deb, a loving relationship of 25 years.



He was an excellent cook, enjoyed antiquing, an avid reader and wine connoisseur. He loved WWII airplanes and a good glass of scotch, scenic car rides and time spent with family, his children and friends, Saturday afternoons watching Buckeye football and Sundays with the Patriots. He was known for his unique and witty sense of humor - he could make you laugh until you cried and often sent his grandchildren into fits of giggles with "the claw," funny voices and utter silliness. He will be remembered lovingly by all who knew him.



Dana was predeceased by his father, Wayne, his mother Shirley; his stepson Nicholas Jones; and his father-in-law Richard Jones.



Celebration of life and committal service TBA on Dana Fisher's Facebook page.



Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 7, 2019

