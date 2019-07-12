SCARBOROUGH - Dale J. Blackie, 88, passed away unexpectedly on June 30, 2019, at the Scarborough Maine Veteran's Home. He was born Aug. 28, 1930, in Hodgdon, the son of Dale and Willa (Stockford) Blackie.
Dale graduated from Hodgdon High School, class of 1949. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served in the Korean War. His first longterm career was with New England Telephone. He retired in the mid '80s and spent most of his time pursuing various entrepreneurial activities from real estate, venture capital, advice and consulting to a Meineke store and hanging with the Donut Hole crew. He enjoyed learning all his life and keeping up with the times. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
Dale is survived by his wife, Althea (Day) Blackie; his son, Mark Blackie and his wife, Carol; three grandchildren, Sabrina, Stephen and Sara Blackie. He was predeceased by his parents; his son, Dale Jr.; and his brothers, James and Frank.
Visiting hours will be 10-11 a.m.., Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough, Maine, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 12, 2019