WALDO - Dale E. Whitmore, was born Dec. 20, 1949, to Robert and Phyllis Whitmore, and died March 16, 2019. He was the oldest of four children and was raised in Waldo, Maine. He attended elementary school at the Van Poland School in Waldo, Junior High School at Morse Memorial School in Brooks and graduated from Mount View High School in 1968.At the age of 15, he started working with his father in the construction business.On Jan. 6, 1969, he left for boot camp in Paris Island, S.C., and he served his country for four years. He was very proud of being a Marine. After serving in the military, he came back to Maine and returned to work in the construction business until his retirement.Dale was proud to be a lifetime member of the Elks. One of his biggest accomplishments was helping organize the Ward Town Mobile Home Community.Dale is survived by three sons: James Whitmore, Billy Weiss and Chris Weiss; five grandsons, who "Papa" was very proud of and loved very much, Keegan, Landon, Aaron, Christopher and Weston; his sister, Noreen McQueeney; many cousins, nieces and nephews; his best friends of more than 50 years, David Oxton and Jere Waterman. Dale was predeceased by his parents; a brother, Daryl and a sister, Nedra.A memorial service will be held on April 6, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth.You may offer your condolences or share your memories at







