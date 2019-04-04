Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PORTLAND - Cynthia "Cindy" Jane Cosmos, 65, of Bangor and Portland passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019, with her loving family by her side after a brief but courageous battle with lung cancer. Cindy was born in Bangor on Jan. 6, 1954, the loving daughter of Gregory and Irene (Zoidis) Cosmos. She was also the loving daughter of the late Mary (Spiro) Cosmos.



Cindy graduated from Bangor High School in 1973 and went on to travel school in Boston where she learned the tools of the trade. Working at Hewins Travel, and then AAA of Northern New England, allowed her to become one of the leading travel agents in her field. Cindy was the recipient of numerous awards, her latest being named in the Top Ten at AAA in Agent Travel Revenue in 2018. Cindy was able to travel the world, experiencing customs and lifestyles that only infused her ability to align her dear clients with their wants and needs. Being such a beautiful, warm person and such a lover of people in general, along with her zest for life, only accentuated her ability to be successful in her career. Anyone who knew Cindy loved her and her optimistic free spirit, along with her generous heart. Cindy's outlook on life was the definition of "Carpe diem," living life to the fullest with the people she loved most; her family and friends.



Surviving are her siblings, Debbie Cosmos of Bangor, Barb (Cosmos) O'Connell and her husband Dick of Bangor, Don Cosmos of Scarborough, Joannie Anton and family and Tommy Spriro and family (of Massachusetts); niece, Darrian (O'Connell) and Scott Day of Berlin, Md., nephews, Dan and Jess O'Connell, Matt and Sarah O'Connell all of Bangor; great nephew Matty, great nieces, Lucy, Annie and Ella, along with two special great nieces, Briana and Rogan of Bangor. She is also survived by special "sisters"/friends, Kimmie Erickson of Eddington and Paula Thomas-Hughes of Brewer; special "brothers"/friends, Howard Castonguay and Tom Leonard of Portland; special people that Cindy considered as her own, Lindsey and Seth Howland; special cousins, Paulette (Zoidis) and Phil Barter of Portland; Lindsley (Zoidis), Wills, and Tommy Getchell of Cumberland; Vicki (Gass) Mercier of Portland; Nashi Zoidis and siblings and all Zoidis cousins; Rob Soulas and families; dear and loving friends, Joline, Theresa, Suzie, Jerry, Darby, Cathy D. and Cayla, Patti, Adam, Judy, Line and Jeff, Mary Ellen and Kevin, Sharon and Todd, Kathy, Steve and Kia, Dotty A., Danielle, Gary and Emmett, Annie B., Steve H., Joe, Stevie, Marilyn, Virginia, Cindy, Dee, Paulie and Tracey, Sarah, Krista, Marissa, Andrew, Carleigh, Cassie, Eric, Robyn and family, Yvette, Shirley, and Shawn. Cindy will be forever indebted to Steve, Kathy and Kia Hewins, and her "family" at Hewins Travel and later AAA Travel Northern New England. Cindy touched so many lives; if we left someone out it was not intentional.



Cindy was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Rick; her God parents Peter and Eleanor Zoidis; and her sweet, furry baby girl Tee-Tee.



The family would like to thank the staff at Northern Light (EMMC), Dr. Inhorn and staff at MMC and Seaside Rehabilitation. A warm thanks to Kate and staff at Aging Excellence of Portland, Maine as well as Krista, Jennifer, and the staff at Hospice of Southern Maine. A sincere thank you to Gosnell Memorial Hospice House of Scarborough, Maine; especially Alyssa, Brenda, Cathy, Polly, Jarrod and staff whose comfort and compassion for Cindy will never be forgotten.



There will be a celebration of life held for Cindy on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at The Italian Heritage Center, 40 Westland Ave., Portland, ME 04102. Reception immediately following the celebration of life.



In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made in her honor to the:



MS Society of Maine







