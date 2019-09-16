Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Creed Edwin "Ted" Ray III. View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services Willow’s 740 Broadway South Portland , ME View Map Obituary

CAPE ELIZABETH - Creed Edwin Ray III, 79, of Cape Elizabeth, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth, following a struggle with dementia and Alzheimer's Disease. He was born in Portland on Sept. 21, 1939, the son of the late Creed Ray Jr. and Corris Ray. Ted was a class of 1957 graduate of Cape Elizabeth High School where he was a three sport athlete.



Following high school, he enlisted in the Air Force as a radar technician and was stationed in Japan. Upon returning from his tour of duty, Ted worked for Portland Copper prior to joining Lorillard Tobacco Company where he was in sales for 33 years and retired as the division sales manager for the State of Maine. He finished his career working at Purpoodock Golf Club in the grounds department. His passion was family and sports where he coached the Cape Elizabeth Little League team to the state championship in 1972 and was always visible watching his son, Jim, coaching varsity boys' basketball at Cape Elizabeth High School. He also enjoyed hunting, taking care of his animals and especially loved his Golden Retriever dogs over the years. Nearly all of his life was spent residing in Cape Elizabeth which is where he met and married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Brown Ray and together they were happily married for 60 years.



In addition to his wife, family members include his four boys, Creed IV and wife, Renelle, James Ray and wife, Susan, Philip Ray and his wife, Mary-Teresa, and Brian Ray; seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Thomas, Creed V, Kelli, Kyle, Alex, and Kaitlyn; three siblings, Randy Ray and wife, Nancy, Vicki Boxer and husband, Danny and Alan Ray and his wife, Kathy; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Special thanks to the staff at Sedgewood Commons and Maine Medical Center for their care and support during a difficult time.



The burial will be private for immediate family. However, please join the family for visiting hours with a time of sharing and fellowship in celebrating Ted's life at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. A reception following the visitation hours will be held at Willow's, 740 Broadway, South Portland. For online condolences, please visit the website at



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to at







