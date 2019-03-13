WINDHAM - Craig G. Moore, 64, of Windham, Maine, died unexpectedly on March 10, 2019, at his home from heart complications. He was born in Jacksonville, N.C., on Sept. 6, 1954, son of Richard Moore and Joyce (Manchester) Phinney. He graduated from Windham High School in 1972 and enlisted in the U.S. Army. After his time of service, he attended the University of Southern Maine, graduating in 1992 with a B.S. degree in technology management. He had many jobs over the years, most recently at MSAD-15 where he was the director of technology for over 20 years. Dad was a man of few words, but was always willing to help anyone, with anything, at any time. He had lots of opinions, and if he didn't know something, he would conduct exhaustive research to find an answer for you. He liked fast cars and motorcycles, was a voracious reader and enjoyed being on the cutting edge of all kinds of technology, most recently to introduce his granddaughters to virtual reality. He was predeceased by his parents; brother and sister. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Terri (Pfeffer) Moore; a son, James Moore of New Gloucester; daughter-in-law, Julie Moore; a daughter, Jessica (Moore) Smith and husband, Craig Smith, of Mechanic Falls; and two granddaughters, Rylee and Irelyn Smith. He is dearly missed by his family and close friends. Services will be private. To express condolences and to participate in Craig's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig G. Moore.
Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel
434 River Road
Windham, ME 04062
(207) 892-6342
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 13, 2019