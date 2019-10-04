Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig Barker Wilson. View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Craig Barker Wilson of Scarborough, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the age of 72 after a long illness. He was predeceased by his father, Stanley, mother, Camilla, sister, Lois, two brothers, Stanley and Frank. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Sharon Popp Wilson; his sister, Linda Hannan and her wife, Tammy McLaughlin; two brothers, Morris and partner, Joyce, Danny and his wife, Lisa; sons, Stephen Wilson and grandson, Ethan, John Harmon and his wife, Jenn and grandson, Nicholas; daughter, Krisi Conner and husband, Scott, granddaughter, Kyra Flaherty and grandson, Kameron Raymond; his beloved stepchildren, Deanne and Ed Moore, their sons, Ed and wife, Emily, Shane, Wayne Karayiones, Jamie and Michael Bell their sons, Ryan, Brooks and Lucas and his aunt, Susan Jacques. Craig worked for the Maine Central Railroad for 30 years. He was also an officer on the Scarborough police and fire department and an EMT and dispatcher for them as well. After retiring from the railroad Craig became a greenskeeper at Nonesuch River golf course where he worked for 21 years.



He was a past Grand Master of the Masonic Temple in Portland. Craig was an avid hunter and fisherman. Craig was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend. Craig will be missed by all.



Visiting hours will be from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Friday, October 4, 2019 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Funeral service is at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the funeral home, followed by burial at Black Point Cemetery in Scarborough.



Online condolences may be expressed at



In lieu of flowers,



donations may be made to the: Gosnell House



11 Hunnewell Road



Scarborough, ME 04074







