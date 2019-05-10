WESTBROOK - Craig Arthur Dame, 59, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at MMC surrounded by his loving family and friends. Born Jan. 6, 1960, in Portland, and was predeceased by parents Eunice and Arthur.
Craig grew up in Westbrook and graduated from Westbrook High School in 1978 and furthered his love of art at the Portland School of Art. Dedicated landscaper and designer of the most fabulous gardens in and around Greater Portland. Co-owned Leaf & Limb Landscaping with business partner Andy Johnson for 15 years. Craig was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed cross-country skiing, kayaking, hiking, travel abroad and love of nature.
Craig is survived by his loving sister, Charlene Jordan and her husband, Philip; partner, Curtis Moulton; niece, Michelle Madore and her husband, Justin; nephew, Chad Jordan; grandniece and nephews; along with many dear cousins and friends, who will forever miss Craig's joy of life and positivity he shared with us all.
A memorial service will be held 6 p.m., Monday, May 13, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Craig's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
A special thanks goes out to the doctors and nurses in the Cardiac ICU unit at MMC. Your care and concern was phenomenal and will be remembered forever.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 10, 2019