SCARBOROUGH - Craig A. Dyer, 58, of Windham, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, after a lifelong battle with a rare disease, Alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency. He was the husband of Karla (Jared) Dyer.



He was born in Harrisburg, Pa. on April 6, 1961, a son of late Harold M. & Barbara J. (Thompson) Dyer. He grew up in Scarborough and attended Scarborough schools. He then went on to serve his country in the US Army between 1982 and 1985.



Craig was a Chef, he worked at various restaurants throughout Maine; his last employment was at Brentwood Manor in Yarmouth, where he spent 12 years before retiring due to illness in 2004.



In October 1988, he married Karla Jared; they were married for 30 plus years, making their home in Windham, where they raised two beautiful, intelligent children that he was very proud of. He was always teaching them right from wrong and how to always do the right thing. He enjoyed taking them fishing and family camping. He loved to barbecue as cooking was his art.



Besides his wife, he is survived by his two children Lindsey Dyer of Nashua, N.H. and Matthew Dyer of Charlottesville, Va. He is also survived by two brothers Mark Dyer and his wife Becky of Scarborough and Seth Dyer of Newark, Del. and two sisters Lauren Dyer of Albuquerque, N.M. and Stacey Dyer of Steep Falls; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Bruce Dyer, who passed away in 2010.



The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to MMC, IV therapy in Scarborough and the Windham rescue for their help throughout the years.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham.



Please visit



In lieu of flowers,



memorial donations can be made at







