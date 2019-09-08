|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Corinne A. Cartwright.
|
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
View Map
Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
|
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:15 AM
View Map
Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
PORTLAND - Corinne A. Cartwright, 91, of Allen Avenue, died peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, with her loving sister by her side.Corinne was born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, on Feb. 1, 1928, the daughter of the late Frederick J. and Alice T. (Sullivan) Cartwright. She graduated from East Senior High School, Pawtucket, in the class of 1945. She continued her education at Westbrook Junior College, earning her associates degree.Corinne worked for New England Mutual Insurance Company from 1947 until her retirement in 1974. She then continued to work for the Reece Corporation in Gorham from 1974 until 1992, and then worked as secretary to the director of the Victoria Mansion for four years, retiring again in 1996.Corinne served as State President of Business and Professional Women for two years, was president of the Portland Maine Chapter of National Secretary's International for two years. She was a longtime member of the Irish-American Club where she served as recording secretary more than twelve years and was named Irish Person of the Year. Member of the Legion of Mary at Cathedral Parish for over twenty years, past member of Oblate Retreat League, former recording secretary and former district director for State of Maine Federation, B.P.W. She served on the Advisory Board of Foster Grandparents as secretary and then president, member of Connected Catholics, where she served two terms as secretary and the two terms as president. A member of St. Joseph's Church Ladies Sodality serving two terms as secretary and two terms as president. She was among the faithful of the prelature of Opus Dei for many years.Corinne loved children and animals along with music, reading and traveling. Weekend trips to the White Mountains with her sister June and trips along the Coast of Maine. She was a lifelong communicant and devout Catholic at St. Joseph's Church in Portland.Corinne was predeceased by her parents; two brothers, Frederick J. Cartwright, Jr. and Raymond J. Cartwright. She is survived by a sister, June Cartwright of Portland.Visiting hours celebrating Corinne's life will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, from 9-10:30 a.m., at Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, Maine. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 10:15 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Stevens Ave., Portland, Maine. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Stevens Ave., Portland. To view Corinne's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.comThose who wish may make contributions in Corinne's memory to: Covenant House 461 Eighth Ave.New York, NY 10001 St. Joseph's Catholic Church 673 Stevens Ave.Portland, ME 04103 or, Opus Dei395 Commonwealth Ave.Boston, MA 02215
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|